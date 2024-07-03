‘Halloween’ TV Reboot First Plot Details Revealed: Report

It might be a little early to talk about October 31, but the plot details for the new Halloween TV series may have been revealed.

If John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978) has taught us anything, it’s that “You can’t kill the bogeyman.” Actually, come to think of it, it’s the multiple sequels, reboots, re-quels, and spinoffs that followed the original 1978 slasher classic that taught us this.

In his dark, plain coveralls and pale, moon-white William Shatner mask, the Haddonfield bogeyman Michael Myers, known less formally as “The Shape”, is an unstoppable killing machine. It takes a lot to put him down — and even then, he always comes back.

But it’s not some ancient curse that drives him to kill the residents of his hometown every October 31, or the love of trick-and-treating — it’s the studios that won’t let him die.

Not that we’re complaining. For every stinker of a Halloween movie, there’s a solid one. For every Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), there’s a Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998). For every Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007), there’s a Halloween (2018).

Of course, the franchise is also incredibly lucrative. Just look at the last three films from director David Gordon Green alone. Collectively, Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022) grossed $498.7M worldwide against a combined $63M budget.

So, it’s no surprise that, just like the season itself, Halloween is coming back. This time, however, things will be different. Instead of a trilogy, we’re getting a Halloween cinematic universe. And, instead of a movie to kick things off, we’re getting a Halloween TV series.

Last October, Miramax announced that it had signed a deal with Trancas International Films to produce a Halloween cinematic universe that will start on the streaming services. The Halloween TV series is expected to lead to a new tie-in Halloween movie down the line.

So, for the first time in the franchise’s history, Halloween is about to carve some success out of the smaller screen. Sounds different enough — but how different will the premise be? Nothing is confirmed yet, but a new rumor suggests it could be the wildest entry yet.

According to entertainment industry insider CineStealth on X (Twitter), the Halloween TV series will revolve around Michael Myers’ weary psychiatrist Dr. Samuel Loomis, with Michael incarcerated in a maximum security prison following his 1978 Haddonfield killings.

They also claim that the series could stream on Starz, Paramount+, or Hulu.

Read their tweets below:

#Halloween rumors: – TV series rumored to be a Starz Original but could also end up on Paramount+ or Hulu. – Michael Myers and Dr. Loomis will appear, story could pick up immediately after the events of the original film and involve Michael being sent to maximum security prison — CineStealth 🔍 (@cinestealth) June 26, 2024

CineStealth speculates that the rumored premise could be related to the planned Halloween movie, but adds that the franchise’s “final girl” Laurie Strode hasn’t been mentioned:

– This would indicate a period piece unless there’s a time jump or something (I assume we’d have to get to *at least* another year’s Halloween unless *that’s* the planned tie-in movie that’s been teased) – Haven’t heard Laurie Strode’s name mentioned at all. – 🎃2025 — CineStealth 🔍 (@cinestealth) June 26, 2024

They also tease a casting rumor:

I also heard a casting rumor but I’m going to sit on it for a little bit to see if anything comes out in the meantime that can validate it. — CineStealth 🔍 (@cinestealth) June 26, 2024

As every Halloween movie has taken place in Haddonfield (with the exception of 1998’s Halloween: H20, which is set in an equally-sleepy town in California), it’s hard to imagine the franchise taking place anywhere else — especially in a prison of all places.

That said, the 2007 Rob Zombie reboot does give us an adult Michael Myers (Tyler Mane) in a similar setting (a maximum security version of Smith’s Grove Sanitarium).

Also, let’s not forget that Michael has been incarcerated many times before — in the 15 years leading up to Halloween (1978), at the end of Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) briefly, and in the 40 years between the 1978 film and the 2018 sequel/requel.

The question is, will the Halloween TV series attempt to conceal Michael’s face throughout?

Michael’s mask has been absolutely essential in giving him the creep factor. While we catch glimpses of it from time to time, it’s usually in the shadows where it belongs. The Halloween TV series would do well to avoid showing us too much, but the orange coveralls are welcome.

Still, the possibility that the new series will revolve around Loomis (who is played by Donald Pleasence in the main series of films and by Malcolm McDowell in the Rob Zombie reboots) is intriguing. Loomis remains a fan-favorite, alongside Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

As for Laurie being potentially left on the side-lines, this would be a breath of fresh air.

To date, Laurie has appeared in nine out of the 12 Halloween movies featuring Michael Myers, played by Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween: H20, Halloween: Resurrection (2002), and the latest Halloween trilogy, and by Scout Taylor-Compton in Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007) and its sequel Halloween II (2009).

In March, Head Of Worldwide Television at Miramax Marc Helwig told Deadline that the Halloween TV series will be rooted firmly in Carpenter’s 1978 film and will explore characters aside from the likes of Laurie Strode who have yet to be given any focus.

“The foundation of it [the series] is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them,” Helwig said.

With the Halloween Ends marking the end of Blumhouse’s three-picture deal, the reboot will not take place within that continuity. As such, the Halloween cinematic universe will create a new timeline, as Helwig added that “it’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations.”

There are currently nine Halloween timelines.

Whatever route they take, dovetailing off the original film isn’t the worst idea. While Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills was panned by fans and critics, its 1978 flashback sequences, which involved re-creating the look and feel of the original film, were widely praised.

What do you think of this rumored plot for the Halloween TV series? Do you think it’s different enough from everything we’ve seen so far? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!