‘Halloween’ TV Series Will Completely Alter John Carpenter’s 1978 Film

The upcoming Halloween TV series will be the first reboot in the long-running franchise to erase John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic.

With the exception of the anthology film Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) and the two direct remakes from Rob Zombie (2007’s Halloween and 2009’s Halloween II), Halloween (1978) has served as the basis for every subsequent installment in the franchise.

Whether it’s the Thorn trilogy timeline (Halloween 4 through 6), the Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)/Halloween: Resurrection (2002) timeline, or the latest Halloween trilogy timeline from David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends), John Carpenter’s original film is the sole foundation; indisputably canon in every case and never among the select films some of the above timelines ignore.

Related: A Recap of the ‘Halloween’ Franchise Before You Watch ‘Halloween Ends’

But the untitled Halloween TV series is set to break a few rules for the slasher franchise. Firstly, it’s a television series, which is completely uncharted territory for Halloween. What this looks like remains to be seen, but Head Of Worldwide Television at Miramax Marc Helwig told Deadline that it will “perhaps” focus on “a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them.”

Secondly, it’s said to be the start of a “potential cinematic universe” eventually leading to more theatrical Halloween movies. And thirdly, it’s the first installment in the entire franchise to be “going back to” that night in 1978, with Helwig explaining that John Carpenter’s original film is “the foundation” of the new Halloween TV series.

Related: Upcoming ‘Halloween’ TV Series Could Take Place Over Christmas

Though we did return to that fateful night in the widely praised 1978 flashback sequences in the otherwise divisive Halloween Kills (2021), in which it’s revealed how Michael Myers (played by Airon Armstrong in the flashback and James Jude Courtney in the present day) was apprehended following his original Haddonfield murder spree, this time, the new Halloween will rely solely upon that original film and no other installment in the franchise.

“It’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film,” Helwig added, “as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations.”

Related: ‘Halloween’ Reboot May Trigger Anti-Woke Mob With Female Michael Myers

So, it looks like the Halloween TV series will, in some “shape” or form, overlap with the 1978 film, whether it starts before or during. As such, it’s reasonable to assume that it will retcon certain events and recast characters such as Laurie Strode and Dr. Samuel Loomis, who are played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasance in the film (and in many of its sequels).

In the meantime, be sure to check out the latest film in the series, Halloween Ends, to see how yet another Halloween timeline puts an end to Michael Myers.

Per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers), Rohan Campbell (Corey Cunningham), and (Michael O’Leary) Dr. Mathis.

Are you excited about the upcoming Halloween TV series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!