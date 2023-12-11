Upcoming ‘Halloween’ TV Series Could Take Place Over Christmas

The upcoming Halloween TV series could take place at Christmas.

If the Halloween franchise is best known for one thing besides the Haddonfield bogeyman Michael Myers, it’s the spooky season (the clue’s in the name). The contemplative autumnal pastime is the setting for every Halloween movie, whether sequel, reboot, or spinoff.

But while that will more than likely always be the case, the upcoming Halloween reboot that was announced in October following Miramax’s acquisition could finally break new ground for the franchise by taking place over another annual holiday: Christmas.

It’s hard to imagine Michael Myers showing up at Haddonfield at the wrong time of year, but this would offer a fresh take for both the bogeyman and the franchise. That said, there’s no reason to think the upcoming reboot will exclusively take place at Christmas.

As the reboot is expected to be a television series, it’s likely to span a period longer than the days leading up to and including October 31, which is the case with all 13 Halloween films. As such, the story could also focus on the period between one Halloween and the next.

If the reboot does wind up including Christmas, though, it will likely be fleeting. But if the showrunners want to give fans of the long-running franchise something fresh to sink their teeth into, temporarily switching the jack-o’ lantern for a snowman could work.

Assuming the reboot will focus on Michael Myers (there’s every chance it will take another stab at the anthology route a ‘la 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch), this would allow for further exploration of the slasher genre’s most interesting — and flexible — villain.

What does Michael Myers do between one Halloween and the next? While the latest film in the franchise, Halloween Ends (2022), reveals that a weakened Michael (James Jude Courtney) has been hiding out in a sewer for four years, that’s just one iteration.

We’re not suggesting Michael Myers is the kind of person who gives Christmas a single thought whatsoever, but if nothing is stopping him from preying on his victims outside October 31, perhaps one year he’ll show up ten months early. Or two months late.

This has already got us thinking about potential titles: Halloween Actually, The Nightmare After Halloween, How the Bogeyman Stole Christmas, and Michael Myers is Coming to Town. The possibilities are endless.

Miramax will team with Trancas International Films for the new Halloween reboot. Nothing else has been confirmed as yet.

Would you like to see the Halloween TV series take place at Christmas? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!