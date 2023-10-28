Latest ‘Halloween’ Finally Explains Why Michael Myers Wears His Mask

According to Halloween (1978) director John Carpenter, Michael Myers is an “all-purpose monster” just like Godzilla. That’s what he told Screen Rant at the New York Comic Con. Michael might not breathe atomic fire and crush buildings, but he sure seems indestructible.

In other words, Haddonfield’s bogeyman is whatever a particular Halloween movie or timeline needs him to be. He could be a mortal man, the actual bogeyman, or something in between. Ultimately, though, the true nature of Michael Myers is seldom made clear.

But it all depends on the timeline, and there are quite a few Halloween timelines to take note of. John Carpenter’s original 1978 film presents Michael as an ambiguous figure: Is he a man or something more? But the question is far more interesting than any answer.

Unfortunately, some sequels tried to answer this question anyway. Collectively known as the Thorn trilogy, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), and Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) try, in their own way, to explain Michael Myers’ abilities, but fail miserably.

So it’s no surprise that Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) mercilessly wiped those films from canon, acknowledging only the original Halloween and Halloween II (1981). That said, Michael is just as indestructible in the 1981 sequel as he is in the Thorn trilogy.

Another sequel and two remakes later, and we arrive at David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, which started with Halloween (2018), a film that wisely took a page out of the H20 manual and wiped every previous film from canon except for the 1978 original.

It continued with Halloween Kills (2021) and concluded with Halloween Ends (2022). Though the 2018 film is grounded for the most part, by the time we get to the end of Kills, we realize that Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) may be more than just a man in a mask.

But while Kills only suggests that Michael is a monster, Halloween Ends seems to confirm that he is, despite not being so blatant about it at first glance. Upon repeated viewings, it becomes increasingly clear as to why Michael can survive so much damage.

There are many clues — evidence, perhaps — throughout the film and the previous two, which explain why Michael Myers is so unstoppable and why he’s obsessed with his mask. And it makes perfect sense (within the context of the Halloween franchise, of course).

And it all goes back to a film in the series that has nothing to do with Michael Myers — Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1981), which revolves around powerful trick-or-treat masks known as “Silver Shamrocks,” which wind up killing children in a gruesome fashion.

The film was designed to turn Halloween into an anthology franchise; however, as it was a critical and financial flop, the studio reinstated Michael Myers and the timeline from the first two films. Over time, though, Season of the Witch has received cult classic status.

Ends draws a ton of inspiration from the 1982 film, as does the entire trilogy, for that matter. But the latest timeline also suggests it may be part of a Halloween Multiverse. It’s never been mentioned before, but the clues are as present as candy on Halloween night.

Michael Will Kill for His Mask

There are likely many explanations as to why Michael Myers is so precious about his mask. In fact, it seems like such a trivial thing that it doesn’t necessarily warrant an explanation. He’s just a psychopath who likes to take trick-or-treating to the extreme. Right?

In the case of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, there’s more than meets the eye with Michael and his beloved latex William Shatner mask. Time and time again, we see him hunt down anyone who dares to take it from him.

In Halloween (2018), he risks getting caught by tracking down true crime podcasters Aaron Korey (Jefferson Hall) and Dana Haines (Rhian Rees) at a gas station in broad daylight just to get his mask back. It should also be noted that Michael can “sense” his mask when Aaron presents it to him (from behind) at Smith’s Grove Sanitarium earlier in the film.

In Kills, Karen Nelson (Judy Greer) manages to lure him outside to a mob with it (he wants his mask back so badly in this scene that he breaks his own rule and actually talks!).

And in Ends, Michael finally manages to peel himself away from the storm drain he’s been hiding in for four years after Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) steals his mask.

While you could argue that the mask is simply his, by the time we get to Ends, it becomes pretty clear that Michael needs it for protection.

Halloween Ends Intro and Other Easter Eggs

Diehard Halloween fans were quick to point out that the intro in the latest installment deliberately mimics the one from Halloween III: Season of the Witch. But this is far from the only Easter egg in the latest film that references the anthology horror sequel.

Ends is the most anthology-esque one out of all the Halloween films that feature Michael Myers. Not only does it deviate from Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) quite drastically to focus on newcomer Corey Cunningham, but Michael Myers is very much side-lined.

Eagle-eyed viewers have also spotted Silver Shamrock masks throughout the trilogy, from the iconic “tracking shot” in Halloween (2018) in which Michael goes trick-or-treating in Haddonfield for the first time in 40 years, to the three bratty trick-or-treaters in Kills.

Transference of Evil

The divisive third installment in the new trilogy is full of many shocking moments, from the death of young Jeremy Allen (Jaxon Goldberg) at the beginning of the film to Corey Cunningham becoming a Michael Myers copycat killer.

But the most shocking scene is when Corey first encounters Michael. After ending up in a dark storm drain, the teen comes face to face with the bogeyman himself, and the two appear to share a bizarre connection when Michael “transfers” his evil to Corey.

Fans continue to ponder over this scene. In an interview with The Wrap last year, director David Gordon Green suggested that while this scene isn’t necessarily a literal transference of evil, he does go on to say, “It is if that’s what you see in it.”

Here are his full comments:

“When I would show early cuts of the movie to people, sometimes they’d be like, ‘Oh, this is a transference of evil.’ You know these things that you’re like, ‘No, not literally.’ I mean, the answer is yes and no. Sure it is if that’s what you see in it. I love that. I love interpretation. In fact, I think the Halloween franchise, in a lot of senses, thrives on ambiguity. Michael Myers’ background, for example. I like the fact that there are those conversations.”

But then he goes on to say that he doesn’t think Michael Myers “does anything that’s supernatural,” before adding, “I just think he does things that are spectacular and resilient.”

Michael and Corey Are Untouchable in the Mask

There’s an interesting pattern throughout the latest Halloween trilogy, in that Michael Myers only seems to be unstoppable while wearing his mask, which might explain why he’s always desperate to get it back whenever someone takes it from him.

In Kills, we watch him emerge alive and kicking from a blazing inferno before taking on a dozen firefighters single-handedly. And later in the film, he takes a should-be-fatal beating by the Haddonfield mob, only to rise and kill all of them before disappearing into the night.

Okay, so Michael is in terrible, ahem, “shape” when we catch up with him four years later in Ends, as he’s living out of a storm drain and sporting a terrible hunch. But it’s likely that the mask only gives him power and doesn’t make him completely invincible.

The same rule seems to apply to Corey. When he tries to attack Laurie in her home, he takes a few shots to the torso before falling over the mezzanine. Though bloodied and bruised, no doubt, he seems fine. That is until Michael catches up with him to get his mask back.

Haddonfield’s Radio Tower

When Kills was released in theaters, it led to some wild fan theories about the true nature of Michael Myers, one of which involved Haddonfield’s radio tower. While we only get a glimpse of it in Kills during the 1978 flashback, it became a huge talking point among fans.

As fans expected, it plays a more significant role in Ends, as Corey and Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak) spend some time romancing on the radio tower. But while it seems that the theory about the tower “controlling” Michael is debunked, on closer inspection, this isn’t the case.

Firstly, Corey tells Allyson that, as a child, he felt the radio tower “calling” to him. Did it also call to Michael when he was a boy? In Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the Silver Shamrock masks have built-in microchips activated by signals from a television commercial. Could Haddonfield’s radio tower have a similar effect on Michael Myers’ mask in the latest Halloween trilogy?

During the third act in Ends, Corey burns down the radio tower, which may explain why Laurie Strode can finally beat Michael once and for all.

Deleted “Halloween III” Ending

Perhaps one of the most compelling pieces of evidence to support Michael’s mask theory is a scene that never made it into the film. While promoting Ends last year, David Gordon Green told Movie Maker that he wrote an ending to the film that would have revealed the origins of Michael’s mask.

He said, “There was an ending I wrote that we never filmed, and it takes place at Silver Shamrock factory as it was spitting out witch, skeleton, and jack-o-lanterns masks… and then it started spitting out Michael Myers masks.”

This means that Green was toying with the idea of finally explaining where Michael got his supernatural abilities (at least in this timeline). This ending would have also heavily implied that the Halloween trilogy takes place in the Halloween Multiverse, as it would “overlap” with the Season of the Witch timeline.

There’s more evidence to support this throughout the first installment in the trilogy, Halloween (2018).

The 2018 film ignores every film in the series except for the original 1978 film from John Carpenter. However, given how messy the Halloween franchise is, Green wanted to make it abundantly clear that this new series has nothing to do with any of those other films, and as such, Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are not brother and sister.

While walking around Haddonfield, Allyson and her friends Vicky (Virginia Gardner) and Dave (Miles Robbins) are talking about Michael’s 1978 massacre. Vicky asks Allyson if her grandmother, Laurie, and Michael are related, to which Allyson responds, “No, that’s just something people made up to make themselves feel better.”

Technically, the mere mention of Laurie and Michael being siblings shouldn’t even be uttered, as the plot device was only concocted during Halloween II (1981), which this film ignores. But the rabbit hole only goes deeper.

It isn’t a Halloween movie without a classroom scene in which the main character is staring out of the window when they see Michael Myers lurking on a street corner while the teacher is talking about a piece of literature relevant to the film’s plot. The original 1978 film does this, so does Halloween H20, and Halloween (2018) is no exception.

In the latter’s case, Allyson sees her grandmother Laurie instead (role reversal plays a huge part in this film). The off-screen teacher (who is voiced by PJ Soles, the actress who plays Lynda in the first film) can be heard saying, “He said fate took a different course,” a reference, of course, to the fact this film has retconned all previous sequels.

In a later scene, Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) is playing on a Back to the Future pinball machine when he gets the call that several inmates from Smith’s Grove Sanitarium have escaped. While the Back to the Future trilogy revolves around time travel, Back to the Future Part II (1989) deals with alternate timelines, making this an obvious Easter egg.

Another Halloween reboot is currently in early development. It’s believed to be a television series that will be the first installment in a Halloween shared universe. Meanwhile, a reprint of the original 1978 film’s novelization is heading to bookstores in January 2024.

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers), Rohan Campbell (Corey Cunningham), and (Michael O’Leary) Dr. Mathis.

Do you think Michael Myers’ mask gives him power? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!