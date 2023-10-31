CONFIRMED: ‘It Follows’ Sequel in Development, Title Revealed

It Follows (2015) is one of the most surprising horror films to emerge over the past several years. It’s no mystery that horror is one of the hardest genres to get right; scaring modern audiences is no easy feat, and though there’s always a huge market for mainstream horror, with such projects currently being churned out by Blumhouse Productions, such as The Conjuring and Insidious films, the critics’ choice often goes under the radar.

It Follows is an independent American horror film that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. During its official theatrical release, it grossed $23.3 million worldwide against its modest $1.3 million budget and was praised by critics and cinemagoers for its atmosphere and originality.

The film revolves around the teenage protagonist Jamie “Jay” Height (Maika Monroe), who, following a sexual encounter with a young man, starts to notice she’s being followed by a terrifying entity none of her friends can see. Jay soon learns that “It” has been passed onto her through sexual intercourse and must find a way of outsmarting it before it’s too late.

While many consider the film an allegory for sexually transmitted diseases, with “It” often being dubbed a “sexually-transmitted demon,” It Follows is far deeper. The titular entity is a metaphor for death: it’s in no rush to catch up with its victim, but it’s inevitable. “It’s going to be here sooner or later,” Jay says in the film. And what better way to convey this theme than through a teenager who’s just lost her innocence.

It Follows is one of the most terrifying films in recent memory. But its nightmarish antagonist isn’t the only unsettling thing about the film; the unplaceable time setting and season add to the surrealism, and the score by Disasterpeace is nerve-shredding.

The film channels classics such as A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Halloween (1978), while delivering one of the most original concepts in the genre.

Fans of the film have been waiting for news of a sequel for eight years, and now, just in time for Halloween, their wish has finally been granted.

Deadline has reported that a sequel to It Follows is officially in development. The film is titled They Follow (TBA), which strongly suggests that it will feature multiple versions of the single entity seen in the 2015 film.

Director David Robert Mitchell will return to direct and write, while Maika Monroe is set to reprise her role as the final girl Jay from the original film. Production is expected to start sometime in 2024.

Mitchell is currently working on a film titled Flowervale Street (TBA), which stars Anne Hathaway and Oscar Isaac and will reportedly revolve around dinosaurs in the 1980s.

It Follows stars Maika Monroe (Jaime “Jay” Height), Keir Gilchrist (Paul Bolduan), Olivia Luccardi (Yara Davis), Lili Sepe (Kelly Height), Daniel Zovatto (Greg Hannigan), Jake Weary (Hugh/Jeff Redmond), Bailey Spry (Annie Marshall), Debbie Williams (Mrs. Height), and Ruby Harris (Mrs. Redmond).

Are you a fan of It Follows? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!