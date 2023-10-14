Brand-New ‘Halloween’ TV Series May Follow Established Timeline

Just one year after the release of the “final” film in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends (2023), Miramax has confirmed that a new Halloween shared universe will soon be in development, which will reportedly start with a Halloween television series.

There are many directions the series could take. Though it’s likely to start from scratch and establish its own continuity, it may follow on from one of the existing Halloween timelines, as there are an impressive six spanning the 13 Halloween films.

OG Timeline

Many fans have a different idea of what the original Halloween timeline is, but if you consider the fact that Halloween II (1981) is the last film before the anthology installment Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), which does not feature Michael Myers, then it’s fair to say that the first two Halloween films, in isolation, form their own timeline.

Another perspective on what the original Halloween timeline is is to strip things back to basics even more and count only the original 1978 film by John Carpenter. So, the Halloween television series could follow either the original and discard all of the sequels in the same way David Gordon Green’s trilogy does, or include the 1981 sequel.

Should it follow both films, it must address the fact that Michael Myers (Dick Warlock) was burned alive at the end of Halloween II. It could be a direct continuation or take place years or decades later, just like all the sequels that follow this film. But if the series ignores everything since the 1978 film, like the more recent films, it will have much more flexibility.

With the latter route, the series could take a page out of Halloween Kills‘ book and stay in 1978. The 2021 sequel has a couple of convincing flashback sequences that take us back to that night in Haddonfield, 1978, revealing more of Michael’s mayhem as he tries to evade the police. Many will agree that this would be an exciting route for the television series.

Season of the Witch

Halloween III: Season of the Witch is isolated from the rest of the Halloween franchise, as it isn’t connected to any other films in any way whatsoever. In fact, the original Halloween (1978) exists as a film within the universe established in the 1982 anthology sequel, which revolves around the powerful “Silver Shamrock” masks that possess and kill children.

The third film in the series is yet to be followed up, but as Miramax is planning a Halloween shared universe, there may be an opportunity to continue with the story established in Season of the Witch and tie it into the main Halloween franchise. While none of the other films tried to do this, they do feature several references to the anthology threequel.

The most recent and perhaps most notable is Halloween Ends (2022), which features a ton of Season of the Witch Easter eggs, from the opening credits’ font to the Silver Shamrock Halloween masks (which also feature in both previous films from director David Gordon Green). But the most important reference is a scene that never made it to the final cut.

Green said in an interview with Movie Maker last year, “There was an ending I wrote, that we never filmed, and it takes place at Silver Shamrock factory as it was spitting out witch, skeleton, and jack-o-lanterns masks… and then it started spitting out Michael Myers masks.” The Halloween television series could finally explain Michael’s supernatural abilities.

Thorn Timeline

Moving past Season of the Witch, we finally return to the Michael Myers side of the Halloween franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), which takes place 10 years after the events of Halloween II. This time, Michael (George P Wilbur) returns to hunt down his niece, Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris).

The Return of Michael Myers is followed by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) and Halloween 6: The Cursed of Michael Myers (1995). Together, the three films form the Thorn trilogy, which focuses on the origins of Michael Myers (or at least it tries to), which is tied to ancient cults, powerful rune stones, and other bizarre mystical things.

Despite ultimately being a bit of a mess, the most interesting part of the Thorn trilogy is the character of Jamie Lloyd. But the Halloween television series needn’t acknowledge the subsequent two films in the series, and could instead follow up The Return of Michael Myers’ climactic ending, which sees young Jamie taking up the mantle from her evil uncle.

Unfortunately, while Jamie returns in The Revenge of Michael Myers, the ending in which she dons Michael Myers’ clown costume and kills her foster mother is completely retconned. Fans widely consider the cliff-hanger one of the best endings in the entire franchise, and many would love to see Danielle Harris return in a proper follow up.

H20 Timeline

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) is widely considered one of the best films in the franchise. Unfortunately, as is the case with many other Halloween films, it comes with a pretty major catch, in that it’s followed up by a really bad sequel.

You might argue that this happens more often than not throughout the franchise. The solid Halloween 4 is followed by the dreadful Halloween 5, and Halloween (2018) is followed by the disappointing Halloween Kills. But the problem with Halloween: Resurrection (2002) is hard to overlook.

Despite what the title suggests, Michael Myers is not resurrected in the 2002 sequel — his death at the end of H20 is retconned in the most ridiculous way (it turns out it wasn’t Michael who got decapitated at the end of that film — it was some random paramedic).

Our point is that the Halloween television series might do well to follow on from H20 and ignore the events of Resurrection completely. That said, there are many fans out there who don’t consider the Busta Rhymes-led sequel to be canon anyway.

Rob Zombie Timeline

Like Season of the Witch, Rob Zombie’s two films, Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009) are the only other films in the series that have no overlap with any of the other timelines, as they are direct remakes of the 1978 film and its 1981 sequel, respectively.

Though there were plans for a third film in Zombie’s Halloween series (Halloween 3-D), it never saw the light of day. Consequently, we ended up with the three films directed by David Gordon Green, which restored the continuity established in the original 1978 film.

As such, it’s doubtful the Halloween remake and its sequel will ever be followed up, whether by a new film or a television series. It’s probably not even something fans would even want to see happen, as the two films aren’t exactly beloved entries in the franchise.

While the 2009 sequel certainly has its strengths, overall, in true Rob Zombie fashion, the films are incredibly violent — even by Halloween standards. But what really turned fans off was the completely pointless exploration of Michael Myers’ childhood.

David Gordon Green Timeline

Just because the “David Gordon Green timeline” is the most recent in the Halloween franchise, that doesn’t mean it’s the one that’s most likely to be followed up with whatever Miramax currently has planned for the new Halloween television series.

That said, if we were placing bets, we’d still probably lean into Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends being the foundation for the upcoming Halloween shared universe.

While Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) is finally killed off in Ends in such a way that it would be impossible for him to come back, there’s no telling whether or not Miramax’s upcoming series and subsequent installments will even feature the iconic killer.

Should they take place in this timeline, though, Michael could still return. One way is to explain his whereabouts in the four years between Kills and Ends, and another way would be for it to feature another copycat, like Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) in Ends.

A brand-new Halloween novelization is being released next year, which is a reprint of the original 1978 movie tie-in. The new book comes from publishers Printed in Blood will come in two versions: one with a limited-edition cover and one with a standard cover.

Both books will feature all-new illustrations inspired by the film throughout, from artist Orlando “Mexifunk” Arocena.

As per Printed in Blood, here’s the synopsis for Halloween (2024):

“Printed In Blood is very proud to present the original movie tie-in novelization, reprinted in full here for the first time in over 40 years! In addition, it has been fully illustrated throughout with nearly a hundred brand-new Illustrations created just for this release by the vector genius, Orlando ‘Mexifunk’ Arocena. This 224-page volume is bursting with both classic and gorgeous new artistic visions of the John Carpenter horror classic. This Limited Edition cover features the classic paperback cover art re-created by Orlando. Produced under license with Compass International Pictures and with full cooperation of the original author, Richard Curtis (who penned the original novel under the name Curtis Richards).”

Halloween (2024) is now available for pre-order.

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers), Rohan Campbell (Corey Cunningham), and (Michael O’Leary) Dr. Mathis.

