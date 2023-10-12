‘Halloween’ Cinematic Universe Revealed Despite Failed Reboot

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Since 1840, the month of October has belonged to Halloween. The holiday would become so popular that a season was built around it. It soon became an integral part of American culture. Its influence not only affected terror-loving enthusiasts and candy companies, but it helped revolutionize the horror genre in film. It served as the backdrop for the most successful slasher franchise, Halloween. The series has now pulled a “Michael Myer” as it has been resurrected once again to be made into an expanding cinematic universe.

While horror films did not carry the same pedigree or fanfare up until the 1970s, hit movies like The Exorcist (1973) and Jaws (1975) encouraged studios to invest more money into the genre. An independent studio, Compass International Pictures decided to throw their hat in the ring. They would give up-and-coming filmmaker John Carpenter just $300,000 to bring to life his vision of a masked, unstoppable killer.

Carpenter wanted to center his story around Michael Myers, a boy who was thrown into a sanitarium after the death of his sister. He would transform into a giant, surprisingly nimble homicidal maniac that would break free from his imprisonment 15 years later on All Hallows’ Eve. Myers proceeded to stalk and murder several residents of his old hometown. A tenacious babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and psychiatrist, Dr. Samuel Lewis (Donald Pleasance) would ultimately be the ones to stop the bloodshed.

Halloween experienced a monumental financial success when it debuted in 1978. It went onto to gross $70 million worldwide (over $334 million today), making it one of the highest grossing independent films of all time. This achievement would go on to spawn 12 more movies that continued or reinvented the stab-happy serial killer. The franchise would generate nearly $650 million during its 45-year history.

After the most recent installment, Halloween Ends, most fans felt Universal would hit the pause button on the franchise as it was considered a failure. Yet, Michael Myers will make a comeback once more. Trancas International Films and Miramax Television are in a current collaboration to develop and co-produce a Halloween television series. The agreement will open a new chapter in the franchise as the two companies plan to create a cinematic universe around the brand.

The head of Global TV at Miramax, Marc Helwig, stated, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television. “We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans.”

Due to audience dispersion in the streaming era, where it is becoming more difficult to establish a new brand, there has been an increasing premium placed on well-known intellectual properties (IPs). Halloween will not be the only popular IP to be developed by Miramax. They have also acquired the rights to Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen for Netflix, as well as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Gangs of New York, Chocolat and the English Patient.

Miramax’s cinematic universe for Halloween has not revealed a release date.

What do you think Halloween being made into a cinematic universe? Where do you see the story going?