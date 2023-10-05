Holiday Horror Shocks with New Footage

October’s arrival has officially kicked off Halloween time. This holiday attracts many spooky-loving enthusiasts who have been waiting for new horror movies to feed into the fear of the season. There will be no shortage of scary movies with highly anticipated projects like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Appendage, Totally Killer, The Exorcist: Believer, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, and Dark Harvest. While most studios try to capitalize on their new horror franchises, one filmmaker has decided to debut his new holiday horror movie right before Thanksgiving with new footage.

Thanksgiving is a time-honored American holiday. It is a tradition where loved ones happily or awkwardly come together to express their gratitude. Then stuff their faces with several hallmark dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, and turkey. This treasured holiday centered around thankfulness and hospitality has now become the backdrop for the next holiday slasher film.

Eli Roth, the mastermind behind gory franchises like Hostel and Cabin Fever, has brought to life this passion project. It was originally a parody trailer featured in Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse (2007). Roth expressed that it has been 15 years in the making as copyright concerns and the COVID pandemic halted production.

The movie hopes to pioneer the trend of holiday-centric horror films such as Halloween, My Bloody Valentine and Krampus. Roth stated that Thanksgiving will not be like the Grindhouse mock trailer. It has become a rebooted version so that the filmmaker could actually devise a solid story with believable character motivations. He professed that there will be a couple of homages to the original trailer in the new film, but that it will be its own thing.

This new holiday-themed horror film will center around the killing spree of John Carver. The movie will be set in Plymouth, Massachusetts (because of course it has to) where “The Carver” seeks to punish the local townspeople who have lost sight of the true meaning of Thanksgiving. This top hat wearing, axe-wielding masked pilgrim will remind Americans to be grateful for the holiday’s true purpose or risk death.

Roth also divulged that the upcoming slasher had to take place within the birthplace of the cherished holiday. Since the local community would take the traditions of Thanksgiving extremely seriously, it would be easier for them to lose sight of the true meaning behind the ceremony over time. The story will kick off when last year’s Black Friday Sale ends in deathly chaos. This tragedy will pave the way for an unexpected visitor to show up.

After working on Fin, Roth’s return to fiction is eagerly awaited. The eccentric director is fascinated to present to audiences the motivation and look of his most recent nemesis. Thanksgiving has a star studded ensemble with Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Rick Hoffman (Suits), Gina Gershon (P.S. I Love You), Addison Rae (He’s All That) and Milo Manheim (Prom Pact) starring in this newly anticipated, holiday original slasher franchise.

Thanksgiving will be “serving up” this holiday slasher in theaters November 17, 2023.