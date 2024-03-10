Miramax Confirms How ‘Halloween’ TV Series Will Fit Into Wider Franchise

We finally have an update on the Halloween TV series, so lock your doors and windows because Michael Myers is coming home (again).

Last October, Miramax announced that it had signed a deal with Trancas International Films to produce a Halloween reboot. While hardly surprising considering the iconic 13-film slasher franchise has already been rebooted numerous times, and with the latest film, Halloween Ends (2022), closing out David Gordon Green’s trilogy and acting as the final nail in the coffin for bogeyman Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), the new installment will be a television series and the beginning of a potential cinematic universe.

While things have been quiet since October, we finally have an update on the project.

Related: Upcoming ‘Halloween’ TV Series Could Take Place Over Christmas

“We’re on a fast track, it’s a big priority for us,” Marc Helwig, Head Of Worldwide Television at Miramax, told Deadline. “We’ve had lots of exciting conversations in recent months with a number of really talented people, and I think we’ll have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to be doing very soon. We’re hoping to lock down the creative team very soon.”

Touching upon the premise of the upcoming series, Helwig added, “The foundation of it [the new series] is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them. It’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations.”

Related: ‘Halloween’ Reboot May Trigger Anti-Woke Mob With Female Michael Myers

Helwig didn’t go into further detail about the series, but where David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy ignored every sequel in the franchise, acknowledging only the original 1978 film, we now know the Halloween TV series will be “going back” to the beginning.

Since John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978), most films in the series have continued the story in some shape or form, although Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) set the trend of ignoring certain sequels, something the latest trilogy makes use of. There has also been an anthology spinoff (1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch) and two direct remakes (Rob Zombie’s Halloween films). Now, not only is the franchise about to enter the world of television for the first time, while also setting the stage for a shared universe, but it’s also seemingly set to take place during Carpenter’s original 1978 film. While the idea of another Halloween reboot sounds exhausting, this is all uncharted territory for the long-running franchise.

Related: ‘Halloween’ Should Have Stayed In 1978 — Here’s Why

While we all wait for more news, be sure to check out Halloween Ends. Per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers), Rohan Campbell (Corey Cunningham), and (Michael O’Leary) Dr. Mathis.

Are you excited about the upcoming Halloween TV series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!