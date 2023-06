It’s not unusual for Disneyland fireworks shows to be canceled due to inclement weather or technical issues. But have you ever seen a fireworks show go on without the fireworks or any special effects?

Luis Roman (@luisromanvlog) shared this video from Disneyland Park on Sunday night. Disney Cast Members allegedly told Guests that there would be no pyrotechnics during Wondrous Journeys due to wind conditions. Still, they encouraged waiting families to enjoy the projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

@luisromanvlog I love Disney but this is unacceptable. Not the first time there are issues with this show. People pay a lot of money to watch these shows and they should have at least restart it when the projections didn’t come on. #disneyland #disney #disney100 ♬ original sound – Luis Roman

Unfortunately, the projections also failed, and Guests were left with nothing but the Wondrous Journeys soundtrack playing in front of a dark Sleeping Beauty Castle. Despite the technical issues, Disneyland Resort allegedly refused to restart the show.

“I love Disney but this is unacceptable,” Roman wrote. “Not the first time there are issues with this show. People pay a lot of money to watch these shows and they should have at least restart it when the projections didn’t come on.”

More on the Disneyland Fireworks

Disneyland Resort welcomed Wondrous Journeys as part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. “Go on an epic adventure through 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in this thrilling nighttime spectacular,” the official Disneyland fireworks show description reads.

“Gaze in wonder as Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. become a marvelous canvas for 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling. Thrill as talented artists transform empty pages brimming with possibility into beloved Disney characters and vivid animated worlds awash with magic. All of this and more is brought to life by soaring music, stunning state-of-the-art projection technology—and on select nights, sensational pyrotechnics!”

Have you ever seen a Disneyland fireworks malfunction? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.