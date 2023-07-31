Closed off Island in Disney World Gets Major Update

There is a massive amount of land inside of Walt Disney World Resort, much of which Guests don’t even get a chance to explore.

Some of the land inside the “Disney bubble” is undeveloped. Other portions are set aside for Disney Cast Members and for storage of special parts and much more to make sure that attractions run smoothly. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” the most popular attractions for Disney World Guests are found at its four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Millions of Guests from all over the world come to visit Walt Disney World Resort with the hope of “experiencing the magic” that has been such a major part of the tourist destination for more than 50 years. To keep the magic going year-round, Disney World has to constantly update attractions and plan construction projects.

TRON Lightcycle / Run just recently opened in Magic Kingdom, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened last year at EPCOT. In addition, Disney has been making other developments, such as construction work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and major updates happening at EPCOT, which include Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, and the World Celebration Neighborhood.

Disney recently closed down Harmonious at EPCOT to be replaced by the new show, titled EPCOT Forever. EPCOT Forever can be viewed anywhere throughout EPCOT that offers a clear view of the World Showcase Lagoon. Since this is an outdoor show, it is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Entertainment is subject to change. However, it won’t be around for the long-term.

Disney announced that an all-new fireworks show is set to come to EPCOT, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently published updated aerial photos where we can see one of the islands, which had previously been closed off, now receiving updates.

Aerial look at a collection of barges for recent work adding pilings in World Showcase Lagoon. A new fireworks show is in development.

Aerial look at a collection of barges for recent work adding pilings in World Showcase Lagoon.

A new fireworks show is in development. pic.twitter.com/bL8EikIBIJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 30, 2023

The island is located in World Showcase Lagoon, and there are pilings currently being staged for the new show. It will be interesting to see what developments happen at this location over the next few months. Expected to debut this fall, the show will use music, pyrotechnics, lasers, and lighting.

Disney previously shared that the new show “will feature an original composition and evocative selections from the Disney songbook – all woven together to remind us that we are more alike than different.”

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments and construction happening at Walt Disney World Resort!