Disney Reportedly Wants To Reboot the MCU, Replace Multiple Actors

If the latest reports about Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) are true, then Disney might be about to reboot the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For 15 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU) has been a staple at the box office. Ever since Robert Downey Jr hit our screens as Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008), Kevin Feige and co have built a multi-billion-dollar franchise of interweaving tales featuring superheroes such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and Thor.

However, the MCU has started losing its grip on the box office and fans in recent years. After Avengers: Endgame (2019) solidified itself as the biggest – and most successful – film in the studio’s history, and both Downey Jr and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) left the franchise, many feel like it has struggled to set up a storyline as engaging as the Infinity Saga.

While the post-Endgame era has given us gems such as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), it’s also provided us with duds such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Secret Invasion on Disney+.

Every effort since Endgame has contributed to a new story arc in the MCU – this time known as the Multiverse Saga. This is set to come to a close in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be this saga’s equivalent of Endgame. But if recent reports are accurate, this may impact the MCU’s future even more.

According to anonymous industry insider Can We Get Some Toast, Secret Wars is “setting up a soft-reboot to the entire MCU, kind of like what #TheFlash did for the #DCU. It’ll be a send-off for not only the entirety of the Fox-Verse, but the MCU that we’ve all grown to love. In the aftermath will be an All-New, All-Different MCU.”

The writing’s on the wall. #AvengersSecretWars is very likely setting up a soft-reboot to the entire MCU, kind of like what #TheFlash did for the #DCU. It’ll be a send off for not only the entirety of the Fox-Verse, but the MCU that we’ve all grown to love. In the aftermath… https://t.co/YrfHYsBWv2 pic.twitter.com/EDHWqv8Pzq — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) August 19, 2023

This aligns with other rumors for the film so far, including cameos from former X-Men actors from 20th Century Fox, such as Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

It’s also not particularly surprising considering the events of the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. In the comics, Secret Wars brings about the destruction of the Marvel Universe and various other alternate universes. It ends with a brand-new hero line-up on Earth-616, consisting of a mix of both familiar and new faces, such as Miles Morales as Spider-Man instead of Peter Paker (currently played by Tom Holland).

If this is the case in the MCU, we’ll likely see a collection of old and new heroes take over the franchise – including some played by new actors. While we can’t imagine fans taking too kindly to seeing another actor play Tony Stark, bringing in alternate versions is a smart way for Marvel to reinvigorate and extend the franchise while also respecting the actors who took on popular roles.

We’ll have to wait a while to see if this soft Marvel reboot becomes a reality. Secret Wars is scheduled for 2027, but this date will likely shift again if both the Writers Strike and SAG-AFTRA Strike continue. However, if this is indeed the route the MCU is taking, we’re in for one of Marvel’s craziest movies yet.

How do you feel about a Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!