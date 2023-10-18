“Offensive” ‘Bluey’ Episodes Banned, Removed From Disney+

You’d be surprised at the uproar that the beloved children’s show Bluey has caused for some.

Bluey, created by Joe Brumm, has achieved worldwide acclaim for its heartwarming portrayal of family life and the delightful adventures of a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey and her family. Drawing inspiration from the creator’s own experiences as a father, the show captures the genuine and often humorous moments of parenthood. Set in Brisbane, Australia, it embraces the charm of Australian culture through characters like Bandit (Dad), Chilli (Mum), and Bingo (Bluey’s little sister).

The show has been lauded for its storytelling, animation quality, and its ability to impart essential life lessons in an entertaining and heartwarming manner, connecting with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Despite its broad fan base, the American audience has encountered some challenges with Bluey, which Inside the Magic has shared in previous reports. In the first season, certain episodes underwent censorship, although none are banned today. Notably, “Daddy Robot” and two other episodes were censored due to the use of a racially insensitive term. Alterations were also made to episodes like “Fruit Bat,” “Taxi,” and “Markets” to “ensure child safety.”

The second season faced further challenges, with “Dad Baby” being completely banned in the United States due to its exploration of pregnancy and childbirth, which was deemed unsuitable for American audiences. Additionally, episodes like “Army” and the American version of “Trains” saw alterations to “avoid misunderstandings.”

The ongoing third season has not been exempt from controversy either. Episodes like “Exercise” were heavily edited due to body image concerns, and “Perfect” underwent changes to eliminate a conversation about neutering and vasectomy. Other episodes like “Born Yesterday” and “Mini Bluey” were modified to cater to American sensitivities. In the case of “Family Meeting,” which included references to passing gas, it led to a temporary ban, highlighting differences in humor preferences across cultures.

In the episode “Exercise,” which has been abuzz on social media recently, Pediatric dietitian Dr. Kyla Ringrose also criticized the inclusion, saying, “Watching Bandit and Chilli weigh themselves and openly hate on their bodies in front of the kids was really uncomfortable. I love the message about being active with your kids, but this wasn’t good watching at the start.”

In total, 16 episodes of Bluey have either been banned or censored due to audience reactions, according to reports from Fatherly. While the show remains beloved by many parents, it has not been without its share of controversy and backlash, revealing the diverse reactions and sensitivities surrounding this popular children’s program.

These bans haven’t been the only thing imposed on the show. Some viewers have criticized Bluey for “lack of diversity,” but those comments were met with much backlash as the show features numerous representations of dogs within its episodes. In addition, other families criticized Bluey for placing unrealistic expectations on parents, as the father Bandit is typically always seen at home playing with the children.

Because of the “hot-button” issues surrounding Bluey, many fans have come to the defense of the show.

“Leave Bluey alone. Maybe for once, just once, let kids have kid things that are just good things without the need for a bunch of broken adults to project their own insecurities,” Will McEllen shared on social media.

Another viewer shared that they could never see the show being canceled and that they believed everyone should “enjoy it as it is.”

“I could never see Bluey getting canceled,” Amber shared on social media. “There’s a variety of animals in this show and I don’t think there really needs to be a political spin out on it. The show doesn’t really focus on money so no need to specify who is poor or not. As for single parents…isn’t Judo’s mom a single parent? I’ve never seen or heard of Judo’s dad. It’s a kid’s show. It’s meant to just enjoy and learn the small lessons from. Enjoy it as it is.”

Ultimately, there will likely continue to be backlash from both sides of the argument as the show is placed under a microscope by certain viewers, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from continuing to play the content on both Disney+ and Disney Junior.

What do you think of the show Bluey and the backlash it is facing?