Multiple ‘Bluey’ Episodes Censored, Banned Amid Controversy

Multiple episodes of the beloved television show Bluey have faced censorship and subsequent bans due to audience reactions.

Bluey is an award-winning Australian children’s animated television series that has taken the world by storm. Created by Joe Brumm, the show first aired in its homeland in 2018 and quickly gained a massive fan following not just in Australia but internationally. Bluey stands out for its unique combination of heartwarming family dynamics and the whimsical adventures of a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey and her family. The show’s relatable depiction of the challenges and joys of parenthood resonates with both children and adults, making it a cross-generational hit.

The genesis of Bluey is rooted in the creator Joe Brumm’s desire to craft a children’s show that reflects the real experiences of family life. Drawing inspiration from his own life as a father, Brumm aimed to capture the genuine and often humorous moments of parenting.

The show’s setting in Brisbane, Australia, provides a distinctive backdrop, with characters like Bandit (Dad), Chilli (Mum), and Bingo (Bluey’s little sister) embodying the charm of Australian culture. “Bluey” has received critical acclaim for its storytelling, animation quality, and ability to impart essential life lessons in an entertaining and heartwarming manner. It serves as a testament to the power of animated storytelling to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, and its worldwide success showcases the universal appeal of its themes and characters.

The show’s relatable portrayal of parenting mixed with the delightful antics of two endearing animal sisters has garnered a vast and diverse fan base, extending to both kids and adults alike. However, the American audience has not experienced every moment of “Bluey” in its entirety, as certain episodes have undergone censorship or outright bans, mainly due to cultural disparities and sensitivities.

The first season of Bluey presented some notable changes for American viewers, according to reports from Fatherly. Although no episodes are banned in the U.S. anymore, a few episodes from this season underwent censorship. One such episode is “Daddy Robot,” which, along with two other episodes from the first season, was censored due to the use of a racially insensitive term, and subsequently replaced with a nonsense word to prevent any offense. Other changes in the first season include the removal of scenes from the episode “Fruit Bat” to ensure the safety of children and alterations in episodes like “Taxi” and “Markets.”

In the second season, Bluey faced new challenges, leading to one episode, “Dad Baby,” being entirely banned in the United States, according to the report. This episode delved into pregnancy and childbirth, making it somehow unsuitable for American audiences. Additionally, other episodes from the second season, such as “Army,” saw alterations in dialogue to avoid misunderstandings. The American version of “Trains” also adjusted a scene to replace imaginary poop with an invisible slug.

The third season, still in the process of release, features episodes like “Exercise,” which faced heavy edits related to body image concerns, and “Perfect,” which underwent changes to eliminate a conversation about neutering and vasectomy. “Bluey” episodes like “Born Yesterday” and “Mini Bluey” also saw content modifications to cater to American sensitivities. In addition, the show’s humor, especially in the episode “Family Meeting,” which centered around references to passing gas, led to a temporary ban, emphasizing the differences in humor preferences across cultures.

In total, there have been 16 episodes of Bluey either banned or censored due to reactions from audiences. While the show remains one of the most beloved among parents, it’s clear that there are some who are not happy with it, causing much controversy and backlash over the children’s show.

