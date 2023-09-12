Cancel Culture Collars ‘Bluey’

A tragic but true fact in today’s modern societal climate is that cancel culture is a real and often devastating thing. As Johnny Depp pointed out, no one is immune, not even something as cute and wholesome as Bluey on Disney+.

Bluey is an animated kids’ show from Ludo Studios that concerns the adventures of the titular Bluey, her sister Bingo, and the rest of her family and friends in a canine-inhabited version of Brisbane. A massive success in its native Australia, but a pop-culture phenomenon here in the States, it’s hard to say anything bad about Bluey… Or so some think.

Cancel Culture Comes for Bluey

To say the show is an absolute sensation would be a grand and glorious understatement, as Bluey, Bingo, Chili, and especially Bandit have absolutely stolen the hearts of viewers everywhere. However, as beloved and well-received as the show and its characters have been, not everyone is completely sold.

An article published by ABC’s Beverly Wang illustrates what she describes as the show’s one glaring struggle: Representation. While the majority of her take on the show is primarily positive, and she does address everything fans find so endearing about it, her perspective is getting roasted on social media.

In the words of Bandit Heeler, “It’s just monkeys singing songs, mate. Don’t think too hard about it.” While we might be taking advice from a cartoon dog on this one, there’s definitely such a thing as looking too deep into something of Bluey’s caliber.

After addressing what she likes about the show, Wang posts her commentary about the show’s apparent lack of representation. Although this was written with the best intentions, the results come across as a bit counterintuitive.

She begins her criticism with,

“I understand that for the most part Bluey’s creators don’t view their show through a political lens.”

But then quickly follows up with,

“I’m aware this may come across as asking too much of a show that’s already so tender, nuanced and joyful. But it’s exactly because Bluey has demonstrated depth and range that I can’t help asking anyway.”

The writer goes on to address her experience being a parent of color and how important it is to be conscious of representation in children’s media. Wang writes,

“We live in a world where the majority of main characters on children’s television are white; where there are more animals than people of colour protagonists populating the pages of children’s books.”

While that’s true and worth acknowledging, the criticism begins to take what some might consider a stereotypically woke direction when she adds,

“Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey’s Brisbane? If they’re in the background, let them come forward.”

On one hand, studios like Ludo, Disney, and the rest should absolutely strive for more representation, as all media should. However, a series like Bluey has a world where concepts like “dogs of color” are either impossible given the rules of Bluey’s society, or simply impractical. If all the dogs are different breeds, aren’t they already dogs of color?

Wang’s point of view isn’t without reason, but if it’s a show designed without a political lens, why try to force one upon it? It’s safe to say that the show will never be without its fans, especially older ones, and to try to force some sort of ham-fisted diverse flavoring without reason would do more harm than good.

Do you think Bluey runs the risk of being canceled? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!