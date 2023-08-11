It’s official, Disney’s Bluey surpasses the one billion mark, putting it just behind Suits on Netflix.

Why Bluey Remains So Popular

Bluey is a simple show geared towards children that recalls BBC Studios’ kids’ programming. It recalls features like Peppa Pig and many an episode of Bluey. The appeals to Bluey stand for all generations, though the cookies and other Disney Junior themes leave it better suited as one of those TV shows for kids.

Entertainment Icons Behind Bluey

Bluey stars behind-the-scenes icons like Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Rose Byrne, and Lin Manuel Miranda. There’s also the powerhouse of support from Andrew Kay. Bluey also works the Disney Channel magic and allows for the parent to unwind and the kids to enjoy family-friendly content.

Bluey Surpasses One Billion Streamed Minutes

According to Disney reporter and Twitter user @ScottGustin, “Bluey surpassed 1 billion minutes viewed on Disney+(…)

Bluey surpassed 1 billion minutes viewed on Disney+ for the week of July 10-16. 1.35 billion minutes viewed is a new record for the show. Ten new episodes were added on July 12. pic.twitter.com/FSdK2i05uX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 11, 2023

What makes it even more impressive is that when Gustin says Bluey surpasses the one billion mark in streamed minutes, he refers to only one week in July. Other programs included Netflix’s Suits, NCIS, and The Witcher.

Solidifying Bluey‘s Popularity

From the list of top streaming platforms and their best-performing shows, the impressive part is that Bluey is the only Disney program to make the list. The remainder are programs largely dominated by Paramount+ and Netflix.

Its childish appeal and safe watching make the program ideal for Walt Disney World enthusiasts who want to focus on simple cartoons. The show garnered attention as a palatable pic for parents and sating television for the little ones.

What do you think about the billions of minutes going into streaming the Walt Disney Company’s Bluey? Make your mark in the comments below!