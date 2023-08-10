‘Bluey’ Voice Actor Responds to Show’s Older Fanbase

If you’re a hardcore Disney fan, the name “Bluey” is more than a little familiar. The Australian animated series from Ludo Studios was brought to the States through Disney+, and the little blue heeler has become a household name ever since.

It’s honestly quite astounding to see just how much the Heelers and all their friends have had such a significant effect on American audiences, but it’s even more surprising to know how much of her fanbase is above the show’s intended demographic. While the show might be directed at young children, the series has amassed an enormous adult and teenage fan following.

“Chili” Responds to “Bluey Birthday Parties”

There’s a specific school of thought that states that Bluey isn’t just made for the kids watching the show but for the parents. The series’ imaginative storytelling and realistic characters have captured the hearts of nearly everyone who gives into the sweet intoxication that is Bluey, and even the show’s voice cast knows it.

Melanie Zanetti, who voices Chili (Bluey’s mom) in the series, shared her experience when she learned about the show’s actual audience. In a recent video shared by Yahoo on TikTok, Zanetti stated that the older fanbase was “wild and wonderful” for their enthusiastic response.

While the idea of teenagers celebrating their birthdays with Bluey might sound a little off-putting to some, they simply don’t understand the show’s appeal. Legions of older fans have shared how much the series means to them, and what a profound effect it has on viewers who are simply burnt out from adulting every day.

Bluey is an infectious and lighthearted diversion on Disney+ that features a whole host of endearing animated canine characters that have absolutely stolen our hearts. If it’s not teens celebrating with Bluey parties, it’s full grown adults mellowing out with the heelers when life gets a little too “wackadoo.”

Are you an older Bluey fan? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!