‘Hamilton’ Star Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

Disney+ dropped ten new episodes of Bluey this week, and there was much rejoicing. The Australian animated series has become a massive hit on the streaming service and a vast phenomenon here in the United States, but could an appearance from a certain Hamilton star push the fandom over the edge?

Although a few things in the show have been removed thanks to Disney’s trigger-happy censors, one thing that remained untouched was a cameo from none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda. While the young viewers might only see Major Tom the talking horse, parents in the room will instantly catch the familiar voice of the Broadway star.

Hamilton Meets Bluey in “Stories”

Since its premiere on Disney’s magical streaming service, Bluey has welcomed in legions of fans, including a few celebrities. Big stars like Natalie Portman and Ryan Gosling are self-proclaimed Bluey buffs, and even Miranda has professed his adoration for the show.

The actor stated,

“The show we watched the most during the pandemic was Bluey – because it is the only kids’ show that the whole family can be hysterically laughing at…”

While his appearance is old news to Australians, having initially premiered in 2022, American audiences are certainly in for a pleasant surprise as Miranda leaves the Heights and Hamilton for Bluey’s Brisbane.

In “Stories,” Bluey’s friends, Indy and Winton, shatter the fourth wall on their quest to make a horse out of colored beeswax. During their quest, they visit “the horse next door” to use as a proper model for their art project. Keeping with the episode’s ludicrous and absurdist themes, the equine in question happens to be voiced by Lin Manuel Miranda.

It might look like just a brief cameo to some, but utilizing the actor’s presence is another sign that the show is made more for the parents watching behind their kids rather than the younger viewers alone. Either way, it’s still great to see Miranda join the fun.

Did you catch this animated cameo? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!