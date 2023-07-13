‘Hamilton’ Star Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

in Television

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Bluey Cameo

Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney+ dropped ten new episodes of Bluey this week, and there was much rejoicing. The Australian animated series has become a massive hit on the streaming service and a vast phenomenon here in the United States, but could an appearance from a certain Hamilton star push the fandom over the edge?

lin-manuel miranda in hamilton
Credit: Disney+

Although a few things in the show have been removed thanks to Disney’s trigger-happy censors, one thing that remained untouched was a cameo from none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda. While the young viewers might only see Major Tom the talking horse, parents in the room will instantly catch the familiar voice of the Broadway star.

Hamilton Meets Bluey in “Stories”

Bluey with her family
Credit: Screen Rant

Since its premiere on Disney’s magical streaming service, Bluey has welcomed in legions of fans, including a few celebrities. Big stars like Natalie Portman and Ryan Gosling are self-proclaimed Bluey buffs, and even Miranda has professed his adoration for the show.

Related: The Show Saving Disney+ Right Now Isn’t Even Theirs

The actor stated,

“The show we watched the most during the pandemic was Bluey – because it is the only kids’ show that the whole family can be hysterically laughing at…”

While his appearance is old news to Australians, having initially premiered in 2022, American audiences are certainly in for a pleasant surprise as Miranda leaves the Heights and Hamilton for Bluey’s Brisbane.

Major Tom the Horse in Bluey
Credit: Ludo and Disney

In “Stories,” Bluey’s friends, Indy and Winton, shatter the fourth wall on their quest to make a horse out of colored beeswax. During their quest, they visit “the horse next door” to use as a proper model for their art project. Keeping with the episode’s ludicrous and absurdist themes, the equine in question happens to be voiced by Lin Manuel Miranda.

Related: If You Have Ever Wanted to Be In ‘Hamilton,’ Now’s Your Chance

It might look like just a brief cameo to some, but utilizing the actor’s presence is another sign that the show is made more for the parents watching behind their kids rather than the younger viewers alone. Either way, it’s still great to see Miranda join the fun.

Did you catch this animated cameo? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!