Bye Bye ‘Bluey’: Series Regulars Recast for Season 4

Big things are happening on Bluey as the series gears up for a 28-minute-long season finale and a new adventure for Bluey, Bingo, and all their cartoon canine companions. However, recent developments suggest that the predicted season four will be drastically different from the show fans know and love today.

Bluey spans three seasons of over 150 episodes readily available on platforms like Disney+, Disney Junior, and others, and fans have absolutely devoured the Australian series with a spoon. The show has resonated with parents and children so tremendously that many can’t imagine a scenario without the Heeler family. Unfortunately, we might soon have to face that reality.

As fans pick apart bits and pieces about what the final episode will be about, many have pointed out that we might be losing many of our favorite characters as the Heeler family sets off on another adventure. Could this really be true?

Bluey Bids Farewell to All Her Friends

Fans have been picking apart what Ludo Studios has teased since the epic conclusion was announced, but the truth might have already been revealed in earlier episodes. While others are suggesting the episode “The Sign” is about a wedding or a pregnancy announcement for a new member of the Heeler clan, a recent post on r/Bluey made the connection that Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli might be bidding farewell to Brisbane and relocating to greener pastures.

In their post, u/Beautiful_Software93 makes the following observation.

“At the beginning of Hammerbarn, when they are working on the gutters, Chili says “This place is falling apart” and Bandit says “Nothing lasts forever”. Then at the end, while checking out and the cashier takes everything out of the shopping cart, Bluey says “We worked so hard on our houses” and Bingo says “I wasn’t ready to take them down.” Then Chili says, “I know. I guess nothing lasts forever,” with a thoughtful face.” “I think they will move, then the show will take a break (maybe a year or so), and Season 4 will start with new friends and neighbors. It makes me sad, and I hope I am wrong, but it likely will happen.”

Although many fellow Bluey buffs quickly point out the impracticality of this suggestion in the comments, the reference above isn’t the only evidence pointing in that direction.

Look at how Bluey’s friends react at the 0:11 mark in the teaser above. In a brief few seconds, it’s evident that Bluey has just dropped a massive bomb on her classmates, and they’re all incredibly shocked. While that’s undoubtedly a very flimsy argument, it begins to take more shape when looking back at one of @bluey’s recent reveals.

Related: Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

To answer the post’s question, the theme song did indeed get bigger as the Heeler’s were joined by Bluey’s pals from school. However, why include them in a presumably new intro unless something major were getting ready to happen?

Related: ‘Bluey’ Thrown in the Disney Vault, Episode Stirs Debate

One train of thought suggests that this could be the last time we see Bluey’s colorful collection of friends, if she is indeed moving on to a different setting. That means that characters like Rusty, Snickers, Winton, and a generous portion of the show’s personality will essentially be recast.

What About Bluey’s Buddies?

While “Hammerbarn’s” theory might only pull from one episode, another direction the show might take is that the show will be pulling focus from Bluey and her family altogether. While Bluey herself will undoubtedly remain the show’s focus, Ludo has already been giving her friends more screen time throughout season 3.

In this writer’s opinion, some of the show’s best episodes are where Bluey takes a back seat or a supporting role, and a few of the newer episodes barely feature her at all. Episodes like “Army,” “Explorers,” “Space,” and “Cricket” pull the focus away from the titular lead in order for her friends to tell more complex stories.

It should be thoroughly understood that while these theories have evidence to support them, no true statement has been made by Bluey creator Joe Brumm or his team at Ludo Studios. That said, whatever direction the show decides to take will only continue to grab viewers by their feelings in the next chapter of the beloved series.

What’s your favorite Bluey theory? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!