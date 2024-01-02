‘Bluey’ Finale Leaks on TikTok, Multiple Characters Redesigned

The beloved Bluey is getting a massive season finale this year, and fans are chomping at the bit to learn more about “The Sign,” but we might already have a first look.

@blxeycc posted the TikTok above where we can see an adult version of Bluey visiting Chili and Bandit in a future version of the show’s canine-populated Brisbane. Seeing these characters aged up is more than a little bit surreal, but that’s likely only the tip of the iceberg.

Along with its long-awaited fourth season, Ludo Studios is sending Bluey off with a 28-minute-long episode simply titled “The Sign.” As fans speculate what the finale might be about, footage of the episode has leaked onto platforms like TikTok, causing an uproar in the fan community.

While there is no footage of the full episode, given the platform’s time limits and privacy restrictions, bits and pieces of the episode, like the one seen above, have been floating around social media, and the excitement is palpable. At the time of writing, fans on platforms like Reddit are already counting down the days until they get their next Bluey fix.

What’s Next for Bluey?

While most of the footage of the leaked episode has been taken down, bits and pieces are still lurking. From the limited information gathered, the finale involves someone selling a house, and a flash-forward scenario showing adult versions of the characters. While that might not be the most helpful descriptor, Bluey’s enormous fanbase has already tried to put the pieces together.

Additionally, its also somewhat unclear as to whether the footage is indeed from “The Sign” or another possibly-leaked episode called “Surprise.” Either way, it was met with a very vocal reaction.

WARNING: Possible Bluey spoilers ahead!

A megathread reagarding the leak was created by fans on r/Bluey, and dozens of Bluey-bingers are pitching their thoughts on the episode, consequences of the leak, and future of the series. It should be noted that no official statement or update about the episode has been made by Bluey, Ludo, Disney, Disney Junior, or other parties involved.

u/tsuuga makes the assumption that the leaked footage has a connection to multiple episodes of Bluey’s next season. The user writes,

“They’re both likely connected to the plot of The Sign. “Ghost Basket” ends with a dramatic shot of a “For Sale” sign in front of the house. Which implies that “The Sign” comes next, and actually deals with that. “Surprise!” spoils the resolution of The Sign with a throwaway line that they’re glad they didn’t sell the house after all.”

While little information about the episodes is known at this time, some viewers on the forum express their disappointment at both the leak and the person who posted the footage.

u/blbry_muffin writes in their post,