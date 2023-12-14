New ‘Bluey’ Season Hits Disney+, Official Dates Revealed

Bluey is back to with a new set of adventures and friends on Disney+, and subscribers are in for a world of animated antics from Australia’s favorite export.

Ludo Studios and Joe Brumm are dishing out some big things for Bluey for 2024, and fans are going to be absolutely ecstatic once their favorite cartoon dog finally makes it across the ocean and onto Disney+. From the looks of the show’s official announcement on TikTok, it looks like Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are heading beyond their backyard in Brisbane when the new episodes are set to arrive January 12, 2024.

Bluey Is All Newy

BBC Studios, Ludo, and the show’s creative team have promised a lot for the little blue heeler, and fans have a lot to be excited about. Before the show takes its expected hiatus after the new season, Bluey is getting an extended season finale and something special for New Year’s Eve. Until that happens, Disney+ subscribers can take comfort in knowing they’ll soon get the next dose of their Bluey fix.

There seems to have been a boom in Bluey activity this week, as the show recently hinted at a new opening sequence that brought Bluey’s friends from Calypso’s class in on the dancing action. As exciting as this is, this writer can’t help but wonder if this isn’t all being done to soften the blow of the inevitable finale.

Inside the Magic has covered the hiatus announced by Bluey’s producers previously, but they aren’t leaving the fanbase empty handed. The show’s season finale is reported to be 28-minutes- long (that’s four Chunky Chimps according to Ludo), and fans have already been talking about it.

Ludo Studios is already gearing up for the finale, and made this statement on Bluey’s official page.

“We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024. There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends.”

Both kids, parents, and eager adult fans of the show are going to have their paws full of new Bluey material even before the finale airs. With over 150 episodes soon to be available to American audiences, viewers won’t be running out of longdogs, musical statues, or games of Keepy Uppy anytime soon.

Are you excited for the new season of Bluey? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!