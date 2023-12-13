Home » Movies & TV » Television

Wackadoo! ‘Bluey’ Gets New Theme Song

Bluey with Headphones on

Credit: bluey.tv/Ludo

To say that Bluey has become one of the most popular and successful animated series beloved by both parents and kids would hardly do it justice. But how are fans going to feel about the show’s newest addition?

Bandit, Chilli, Bingo, and Bluey together
Credit: Ludo Studios

The beloved cartoon canine series from BBC Studios, Ludo and Bluey creator Joe Brumm, has absolutely taken the world by storm, and the Heeler family shows no signs of losing their fame any time soon. However, preparations are already underway for the show’s massive season finale.

Although not much has been revealed at the time of writing, fans have already been speculating what might be in store for Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, Bandit, and the rest of their friends. Ludo Studios just dropped a vamped-up version of the show’s intro on its official TikTok to satisfy the barrage of Bluey fans hungry for more.

Bluey Busts a Move with Even More Friends

The Wheelers dancing in front of a blue screen
Credit: Ludo Studio / Outright Games

Any Bluey fan worth their salt knows how every episode begins. From the first few notes of Joff Bush’s playful score, they can tell a warmup game of musical statues is underway before the show starts. However, something’s different in this re-choreographed variant.

The show typically begins with the family dancing together a la musical statues, freezing and calling each other out when the music stops. The game progresses to cries of Mum, Dad, and Bingo before finally ending on Bluey with the title card. This time, however, the Heelers aren’t alone.

@bluey

Did the theme song just get bigger?💙 #blueytok

♬ original sound – Bluey – Bluey

No, @bluey isn’t exaggerating. The theme song DID get bigger, as the Heelers are joined by Muffin, Socks, Snickers, Winton, Pom Pom, and Rusty in a newly orchestrated game of musical statues to the show’s theme music.

What’s a party without a few additional guests, right? Clearly, something special is well underway if the creators are including not one but six additional characters in the new intro.

The Wheelers jumping in front of their house
Credit: Ludo Studio / Outright Games

In this writer’s opinion, this is clearly the new intro for the upcoming finale. Getting as many characters involved as they can, the creators are signaling to the audience that this isn’t going to be the average episode of Bluey. 

With a mysterious premise, an extended run-time, and a banging new opening, the 28-minute long episode is setting up to be a massive hit. Although not much else is known other than what has previously been reported, something big is happening if more of Bluey’s besties are getting involved.

Inside the Magic reached out to Bluey creators for comment, but received no response at the time of publishing.

Do you think Ludo is getting ready to totally change Bluey? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!

