Home » Movies & TV » Disney Bans ‘Bluey’ Episode for Fear of Backlash

Disney Bans ‘Bluey’ Episode for Fear of Backlash

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Bingo scared of something in Bluey

Credit: Disney/Ludo

Bluey is a kids’ TV show that has taken the world by storm as it covers tough subjects in a tangible and tasteful way for its young audience, but the house of mouse is keeping something in the dark.

The Wheelers jumping in front of their house
Credit: Ludo Studio / Outright Games

If you have kids, a screen, or even a minute interest in the realms of animation, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Bluey and what an absolute phenomenon the show has become. Although the little blue dog has scored an immense fan following worldwide, Disney has kept certain episodes from her American fanbase.

Related: Disney Abruptly Cancels ‘Bluey’ Collaboration

Disney+ and Disney Junior have heavily censored the adorable show from Joe Brumm several times before, but a “forbidden” episode recently surfaced on the web, and many viewers find themselves confused as to why it was banned. If Disney is willing to show episodes that explore concepts like evolution (“Flatpack”), divorce (“The Decider”), and even death (“Copycat”) in a tasteful way, why does an episode about pregnancy get the hook?

Censorship Collars Bluey Episode

Bluey with a shocked expression
Credit: Ludo Studio

The episode in question, “Dad Baby,” recently made waves in a report from Polygon that pointed out just how ridiculous Disney’s heavy-handed censorship has become. While the episode covers the subject of pregnancy and childbirth told through one of the games in the Heeler household, it doesn’t exactly do anything that scandalous (unless you count the slapstick involving Bandit’s gut and groin department).

Related: Bluey Joins MAGA Movement in Recent Report

The reason it warrants discussion is that Disney is keeping something relatively innocent and very funny away from a dedicated fanbase. This isn’t the first time the show has been overly-censored, but one factor from the report should have Bluey fans and Disney buffs turning on and tuning in.

The report reads,

“Disney owns the worldwide streaming rights to Bluey, but it’s a co-production between Australia’s ABC and the U.K.’s BBC networks, and it airs in various places internationally. This fact is boring, but it’s relevant.”

Taking the subject of pregnant dad dogs off the table, Disney is playing a very dangerous game when it comes to what it allows and doesn’t allow on streaming. While the episode doesn’t give the finite details of the whole birds-and-the-bees conversation to kids, its removal is essentially needless compared to some of the other episodes currently viewable on Disney+
Jack and Rusty in the episode Army
Credit: Bluey.tv
One of Bluey’s biggest strengths is its approach to “for real life” subjects that many of its young viewers will eventually encounter. While not all of the show’s viewers will have to embark on a curry quest or wield a featherwand, they are capable of complex emotions (as seen in “Space”), will need to learn how to communicate (as seen in “Yoga Ball”) and understand the importance of honesty and integrity (“Family Meeting).
The problem with Disney’s censorship isn’t that Disney is trying to do some power flex or otherwise control what its viewers see, but rather to avoid further backlash from its consumers. Due to recent cultural and social shifts, the studio has had to tread on eggshells to avoid offending a large portion of its paying audience.
Mickey Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle with "Cancelled" overlay
Credit: Inside the Magic
Disney’s biggest criticism in recent reports has been its avoidance of risks, not for lack of ideas but for fear of even being mildly controversial. The reason this is such a big deal is that Disney is the prime distributor of an immensely beloved show, and its fear of cancel culture is getting in the way of a tremendous win for both Disney and Ludo.
Bluey, Bingo, Chili, and Bandit are as far from controversial as cartoons can get, but audiences have a lot of power in this age of modern media. Yes, Disney is being ridiculous, and the show’s censorship has been inconsistent at best and laughable at worst. Hopefully, the fanbase will be heard, and Disney will get the picture.
Does Bluey really deserve to be censored? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

in Movies & TV

Tagged:BlueyDisney+

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!