Disney Releases 10 New ‘Bluey’ Episodes… There’s a Catch

If you are a Disney fan, you’re probably very familiar with a certain Australian animated series. Disney paved the way for Bluey to make a huge leap to screens everywhere, but with one caveat.

In case you’ve been living in a cave for the past few years, Bluey is an animated series for kids that features the adventures of Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their parents as they explore life in the canine-populated world of Brisbane. The series has gained an immense following from viewers of all ages due to its creative storytelling, relaxed nature, and sense of reality from the show’s characters.

Led by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and brought to viewers by BBC Studios and Disney, The show explores the elements of creativity and play the way something like Winnie the Pooh might , but with the addition of constructive messages directed at both young viewers and their parents. This combination has established the show’s identity and earned it the adoration of millions.

Since making her splash on Disney+, Bluey and the rest of the Heeler family have laughed, played, and danced their way into the hearts of millions of kids and adults. The beloved animated series from Australia’s Ludo Studios has been a tremendous hit with Disney fans here in the States and has become entirely accessible through Disney’s streaming service and TV channels.

While it’s undoubtedly true that the American censors have trimmed some of the show’s humor, it doesn’t detract from its adoration and rewatchability. A recent press release from Disney made a huge announcement surrounding the show, and fans are getting even more Bluey, or so it would seem.

Bluey Made New-ey?

Currently, the show has nearly three seasons available to American audiences, as the latter portion of the third season has yet to reach Disney+. However, Disney is set to launch ten new Bluey episodes starting November 6, 2023. Exciting as that promise sounds, Disney+ subscribers have already had access to these “new episodes” for months.

Those without a Disney+ subscription will undoubtedly be excited for the new arrival, as seasons 1-2 have been circulating Disney’s television networks for some time now, gaining even more momentum as Bluey jams across Disney Junior. However, those watching over streaming will have heard this song before.

Season 3B of the “new” Bluey is set to make the jump from Disney+ to Disney Channel and Disney Junior next month, making the Heelers more accessible to fans without the need for a subscription. That being said, viewers will still have to wait even longer before the final portion of season 3 is readily available for American audiences.

Good things come to those who wait, as the rest of the show’s final season is expected to be available on Disney+ at the end of 2023 or early 2024 at the latest. Hopefully, the latter half will be just as emotional, enjoyable, and exciting as the episodes that followed.

How are you watching Bluey? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!