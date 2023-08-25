Pooh Swears! Disney Actor’s Blooper Reel Surfaces on TikTok

Whether it’s film, theater, or animation, mistakes are going to be made in the developing process; it’s practically unavoidable. That said, it’s still kind of jarring when you hear your favorite childhood cartoons speaking incredibly out of character.

Disney is responsible for giving the world some of the most recognizable and immortal animated characters in pop culture, but it’s the voice actors who truly give them that spark of life on screen. One such performer has brought that same magic to TikTok, but something sounds a little off…

Pooh Says What?!

While you may or may not know his name, you definitely know his voice. Jim Cummings is a voice actor with a mile-long list of credits in his career, but the performer has spent decades working for the Walt Disney Company, primarily as the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too.

Cummings has also voiced several Disney icons such as Darkwing Duck, Peg-Leg Pete, Don Carnage, and Ray the Firefly just to name a few, and his vocal chops are truly a marvel. However, like any actor in the industry, he’s still human and humans make mistakes.

Like so many Disney regulars, such as Jason Marsden (Max Goof) and Chris Sanders (Stitch), Jim Cummings has his own TikTok account where he regularly flexes his talents. However, as seen in the footage above, even someone with his tremendous talents can make a few flubs.

While it might cause some sensitive viewers to have a ministroke at hearing Pooh say he “Can’t wait to get the Hell out of here!” it doesn’t subtract from the video’s hillarity or Cummings impeccable talents.

A similar performance (which can be viewed here) was seen years earlier at 2013’s ConnetiCon, as Cummings read the dialogue for Darth Vader in the original Star Wars script, in full Pooh voice as well. It’s kind of disturbing hearing the silly old bear ordering all aboard the starship to be killed.

It’s honestly quite funny to think that the voice behind so many childhood favorites has grown up with its audience. Jim Cummings continues to voice multiple roles in and out of Disney, and continues to gain more and more fans. Even his bloopers are infectiously endearing.

Who’s Your favorite voice actor? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!