Fans Defend Bluey, Prove “Woke” Reports Wrong

Ludo Studios’ Bluey is easily one of the most beloved and celebrated cartoons to hit screens in recent years. Both adults and children have had their hearts stolen by Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their canine friends in this Australian animated series on Disney+, and the fanbase is quite vocal about their admiration.

As with any successful series, the fandom can get extremely protective over the target of their affection. Recently, a divisive news article resurfaced on social media, writing that in spite of the show’s marvelous qualities, it simply wasn’t diverse enough.

In this writer’s opinion, fans need only heed the advice of a certain cartoon dog. In the famous words of Bandit Heeler, ““It’s just monkeys singing songs, mate. Don’t think too hard about it.” Forcing Bluey into a political or social mold is not going to be fun for anyone involved.

Fanbase Fights Woke Mob for Bluey’s Honor

Inside the Magic responded to the article from ABC reporter Beverly Wang that took issue with the lack of diversity and “dogs of color” amongst other missing elements from the otherwise all-inclusive show. While she addresses Bluey’s praises, she takes a sharp left turn in her critique.

Wang led things in a direction many fans might consider “woke” with the following statement in her article.

“Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey’s Brisbane? If they’re in the background, let them come forward.”

Perspectives like the quote above were bound to illicit abrasive responses from fans and casual viewers alike. Anything that tries to force some form of agenda where it’s not needed will have viewers up in arms.

It should be stated that Bluey and the show’s creators already utilize a very diverse cast of colorful characters. There are dogs that deal with mental conditions, divorce, and other hard subjects not normally seen in many kids shows. Additionally, if the dogs are different breeds, aren’t they all “dogs of color?”

When Inside the Magic covered the article’s perspective, dozens of readers came forward with their thoughts on the matter. It certainly didn’t take long for hardcore Bluey buffs to rally to her defense.

Although many comments and commenters are quick to jump on the “go woke, go broke” bandwagon, members of Bluey’s dedicated fan club were quick to offer a more logical approach.

In response to the ABC article, “Earl” followed up to the reporter’s take with the following statement, correcting Wang’s assessment.

Wendy is a single parent as is Winton’s mom Jack has ADHD the child in turtleboy is deaf ethnic representation exists in the fact that the dogs are different breeds quit complaining about what you don’t see and enjoy what you do Quit trying to get Bluey cancelled.