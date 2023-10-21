Bluey Joins MAGA Movement in Recent Report

Of all the platforms to call themselves Bluey fans, the red-hatted mob of Trump supporters was probably the last group anyone expected to jump on the bandwagon. Are the Heelers trying to “Make America Great Again?”

Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler clan are arguably some of the most beloved animated characters currently circulating modern media. From the beloved TV series from Ludo on Disney+, Disney Junior and BBC TV to the live theatre show that is Bluey’s Big Play, the little blue dog from Brisbane has taken the world by storm.

Brought to life by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the series concerns the life and adventures of Bluey, a six-year-old blue heeler puppy, and her family in an animated Australian world populated by anthropomorphic dogs. The series has won critical acclaim and adoration from fans and reports alike due to its realistic nature and positive messages, but how does this tie into Donald Trump’s support network?

Bluey Makes America Great Again?

There’s no denying that the cartoon dog and Trump aren’t exactly two elements that should ever go together. Let’s face it: the animated antics of an adorable blue dog don’t align with the former president’s platform. However, a report from The Atlantic shares that the character has found a new audience amongst right-wing conservatives.

According to the report, Bluey, Bandit, and the rest of the Heeler family have been at the forefront of a large number of memes and social media posts. While poorly photoshopped images of the characters in Republican-made memes aren’t exactly what many would consider particularly strange, their sheer number has garnered some media interest.

Taken at face value, doctored images like the one above are eye-roll-worthy at the best and cringey at the worst. That said, it still begs the question: Why Bluey?

Although all ages and all backgrounds enjoy the cartoon and arguably all political spectrums, the Heelers represent a solid nuclear family unit adored by most conservatives. However, we don’t expect the Heelers to be attending any Trump rallies anytime soon.

It should also be noted that this report comes on the heels of the announcement of Daily Wire+’s take on the Bluey formula with its own animated kids’ show starring a family of blue animals, Chip Chilla.

The blatant Bluey rip-off follows the same essential beats as its Australian inspiration, only with a family of blue chinchillas with the voice talents of Rob Schneider, Laura Osnes, and conservative figurehead Ben Shapiro behind the mics. Despite Bentkey’s upcoming series, the platform’s audience seems to be another mass of followers sucked into the Bluey cult.

Regardless of where her audience stands politically, the adorable dog from Ludo Studios has become a cultural sensation simply for her and her family’s delightful nature and positive outlook. If Mickey Mouse can survive turning into ghastly images, so can the Heelers.

Do you think it’s weird for conservative media to adopt Bluey? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!