Warning Issued to Disneyland Guests, Donald Trump Set To Visit

Disneyland Resort guests who are set to visit “The Happiest Place on Earth” should know that there are some major developments on the horizon for this weekend, which will involve former U.S. President Donald Trump.

It should come as no surprise that Disneyland Resort– which is home to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district– gets busy with crowds throughout the year. When visiting Disneyland, you’re immersed in several distinct and unique lands that simply can’t be experienced elsewhere.

At Disneyland Park, you can enjoy attractions such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, and Jungle Cruise. Next door, Disney California Adventure offers some modern attractions and lands, such as Avengers Campus, Radiator Springs, and Pixar Pier. You can take a spin on Soarin’ Around the World, Radiator Springs Racers, The Incredicoaster, or even help Peter Parker in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

To beat the crowd, many Disney guests purchase Disney Genie+ and use the Lightning Lane as a way to skip the regular line queue and get to attractions faster, but that will not help on Friday. Reports from The Orange County Register indicate that former U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as other hopeful Republican Presidential Candidates, will be in town.

The Anaheim Resort will host the California Republican Party convention on Friday, with former U.S. President Donald Trump attracting the largest portion of the crowd. The event, which is just a short drive from Disneyland, will involve speeches from several of the top Republican candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, S.C. Senator Tim Scott, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

While tickets are still available for the other three candidates but “are limited,” Trump’s session is completely sold out.

Though this event will not have a direct impact on Disneyland, it is in close proximity, and the expectation is that traffic will be heavier than normal. In addition, a parking area that is typically used for Disneyland parking could become congested and may run out of space, especially by midday when Trump is expected to speak.

While the roads will not be closed, Anaheim spokesperson Mike Lyster shared that areas around Convention Way off of Harbor Boulevard leading into the Marriott and Hotel Way off of West Katella Way will have heavier traffic than normal. Both of these roads are close to Disneyland.

“They will not be closed, but we would advise people to expect traffic impacts there,” said Lyster. “More people than usual in the area and heavier traffic.”

In addition, guests who are driving into “The Happiest Place on Earth” could run into protesting, which Lyster said is fully expected.

“We do expect to see people out expressing themselves, and most of that we would expect to take place near the Marriott and near what is called the Grand Plaza,” Lyster told The Orange County Register.

A heavier police presence is expected in the area, and the City of Anaheim just issued this advisory on social media:

The Anaheim Convention Center area will be busier than usual Friday for the California Republican Party convention with former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Anaheim Police and teams from the city will be on hand for the event at the Anaheim Marriott.

The Anaheim Convention Center area will be busier than usual Friday for the California Republican Party convention with former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Anaheim Police and teams from the city will be on hand for the event at the Anaheim Marriott. pic.twitter.com/kf6PJXISrV — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) September 28, 2023

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments happening around Disneyland.