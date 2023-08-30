Disneyland a Ghost Town as Crowds Disappear From Theme Parks

It might be the best time for a Theme Park vacation as Disneyland crowds disappear.

Walt Disney World Resort might not be the only Disney Park with an inaccurate crowd calendar. This summer, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs saw shockingly low attendance. It created a media frenzy, forcing CEO Bob Iger to reassure shareholders that the Disney Parks were making more money than ever.

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney now suffer the same fate. Though not receiving the same extensive Disney Park ticket and Resort hotel discounts, guests report signs of surprisingly low Disneyland crowds.

“Signs that it’s a slow day at Disneyland: Mark Twain’s top deck is closed, headliners have low waits, plenty of seating at quick service restaurants at prime lunch time,” said @guyselga.

Guests might not need pricey Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane service.

@Disneygarbage shared that Disneyland Resort wait times were incredibly low in the early evening, a typically busy time for both Disney Parks.

“Wait times at @Disneyland is crazy low right now,” they wrote, sharing screenshots from the Disneyland Resort apps.

“The difference in crowd level between yesterday and today is crazy,” said @chimchimchurro. “Yesterday was a nightmare. Today is lovely. But don’t tell anyone.”

Though all Magic Key tiers were recently allowed back into Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, families might not be visiting anytime soon. All public schools in California are legally required to start before August 31, and most of Los Angeles returned to the classroom weeks before.

Despite low crowd levels, Disneyland Resort certainly isn’t struggling. Oogie Boogie Bash sold out quickly, and fans lined up for hours to meet Ashoka in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

