Crowds Return to Walt Disney World Despite “Anti-Woke” Cries

“Go woke; go broke.” The viral phrase is in the comments section of almost all nationwide coverage about the July lull in Walt Disney World crowds. But it seems ill-informed social media users had it wrong as Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are busy as ever.

Any Disney Parks crowd calendar will tell you that summer is constantly busy, despite the heat that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger blamed for low Walt Disney World attendance earlier this month. Both sides of the aisle blamed politics for low crowds: some blamed Disney’s battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while others blamed the Republican presidential candidate’s anti-LGBTQIA+ and “anti-woke” legislation for scaring people away from the state.

According to recent Guests, the standard Walt Disney World crowds are returning. TikToker @disneyparkswithlove shared this video from Magic Kingdom Park on Monday:

The attendance line stretched nearly as far as possible, with hundreds waiting to enter the Disney Park.

@magicbandsandtrashcans had a similar experience at the Transportation & Ticket Center, which takes Guests from parking lots to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom via the Monorail or watercraft:

Hundreds of visitors lined up for the Monorail, some stuck in an extended queue before the security checkpoint!

“Definitely not empty,” the Guest wrote, adding that during a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the security line “literally went past the tram station.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.