Disney World Announces Imminent Closure of Monorail

The Monorail is closing.

Anyone who’s visited Walt Disney World knows just how big the Orlando-based Resort truly is. From Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT to two incredible water parks and a huge shopping center, to say that Walt Disney World is “big’ would be an understatement.

This is why it’s crucial that guests understand how to navigate the Resort in the most efficient way possible.

Guests can choose between several stellar modes of transportation, including buses and Disney World’s Skyliner. Guests staying at select hotels on Walt Disney World property can even walk to the Parks, though after a long day of Park hopping, we don’t blame you if you want to relax for a moment on a bus or boat. However, the Monorail remains the most iconic way to get around “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Unfortunately, this beloved experience will be temporarily closing very soon.

The Walt Disney World Resort Monorail will be closed for essential maintenance on Friday, July 14. This brief closure will affect all three lines, including the Express, Resort, and EPCOT lines. Maintenance work is expected to be completed by 10 a.m., meaning most Guests may not even notice the closure. However, if Guests need to navigate the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort prior to the Monorail’s expected return time, they can always use the bus, Skyliner, and ferry services scattered across the Resort to get to and from the hotels, Parks, and other destinations.

The Monorail has been in service since 1971 at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Disneyland Resort also features its own version of the Monorail, as does the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What’s your favorite way to get around the Disney parks? Stay tuned here for all future updates on Walt Disney World!