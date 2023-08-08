Disney World Crowds Falter, Park a Ghost Town

Walt Disney World crowds are dropping again.

The typical Walt Disney World crowd calendar went out the window this summer! Some former Disney Parks fans blamed the company’s “woke” ideology; others attributed low Walt Disney World attendance to one of the hottest summers in decades. Another group accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of scaring marginalized Guests away from the state.

As heavy crowds returned at the end of July, The Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Iger, scoffed at viral reports of an “empty” Walt Disney World Resort. Still, all signs suggest that the House of Mouse anticipated a slow summer in Central Florida, taking it from the worst to the best time to visit. Starting in spring, Disney offered record-low Disney Park ticket prices and Resort hotel discounts. Last month, Walt Disney World Resort discounted its coveted VIP Tour service, which traditionally sells out at market price.

The Disney Parks’ crowd level troubles aren’t over. A new report from Thrill Data found that wait times dropped a startling four minutes across Walt Disney World Resort last week. That’s unusual for August in Central Florida, as families typically squeeze the last bit of fun out of summer vacation.

On Reddit, Disney Resort Guests reported that Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom seemed slow last week.

“We were there Wed-Sun, and wait times seemed a bit less at times, but picked up by the afternoon,” said u/kingstudog. “It just felt like everyone was slower going, so the first few hours in each Park was very nice to walk around.”

“Honestly it’s been soo hot lately.. is not fun to be at the Parks..,” u/Stunning_Hippo1763 wrote.

