Disney+ Drops Base Streaming Feature

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services on the market, home to a wealth of magical content for viewers to enjoy. So why do some subscribers find it’s missing one of the most essential features of any platform?

Disney’s streaming service can easily stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Apple TV, Netflix, and Hulu. While it might not have the mass quantity of shows and movies, some of the competition might, it more than makes up for it in quality programming.

Where else can viewers access the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars galaxy, National Geographic documentaries and a wealth of timeless animation from Walt Disney Studios? As much as the service offers in terms of content, its functionality might be suffering.

Disney+ Needs an Overdue Upgrade

Streaming services are arguably one of the best ways to watch TV, especially with the amount of content available to users. To say that Disney’s is one of the most popular would be an understatement, but some users have encountered a persistent issue regarding a typically standard feature.

The platform is home to various film and TV episode collections composed of themed entries such as The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, the Disney Princess franchise, and the Skywalker Saga from the Star Wars franchise. It’s normal for fans to want to do a deep dive into certain niche interests, but the lack of an autoplay feature for them has some subscribers greatly annoyed.

That might seem like a minuscule matter, but considering other platforms offer something similar for their TV shows at the bare minimum, it’s strange that Disney wouldn’t include this. While the app does autoplay the episodes of a series or recommended movies, it doesn’t do the same for collections. Even Netflix and Hulu have something similar as part of their recommended viewing features.

It’s definitely a common grievance experienced by Disney fans and subscribers everywhere, as many voiced the issue on r/DisneyPlus. It seems that certain subscribers feel like they’re being cheated out of a necessary function as part of the Disney+ package.

u/Arvtistic writes,

“I’ve been watching this annually for 3 years in a row and I hate that I have to keep going back to the main page or let the autoplay go to the next chronological episode in the series. How hard is it to make a playlist? I mean there are 30+ episodes in the TOH lineup they may as well.”

and u/SoCalLynda adds,

“I also think Disney+ should be smart enough to know that, if I start watching something from the “Treehouse of Horror” Collection, that I don’t want to lose my place in the order in which I am watching “The Simpsons” series as a whole.”

Further down in the thread, the same user offers a perspective on an autoplay feature that makes much more sense for Disney and its library of shorts.

The user writes,

Shuffling the episodes can make for a more interesting experience, and doing so allows Disney+ to put certain stronger episodes in a heavier rotation than some of the others, which may be weaker… In fact, Disney+ would be smart to present "The Best of…" a particular episodic series in order to highlight the strongest episodes of the shows that are especially uneven ("DuckTales," "The X-Files," etc.)."

The more the missing feature is discussed, the more it feels like Disney+ is missing an essential function that was practically designed to distribute its content better. With all the changes coming to various streaming platforms, isn’t it about time the service had some more practical innovations?

Do you feel short-changed by Disney?