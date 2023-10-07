‘Mandalorian’ Star Suddenly Passes Away, ‘Star Wars’ Cast Heartbroken

Star Wars will never be the same after losing one important member of The Mandalorian family.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin might be the most famous member, but the story Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni sought to create wasn’t possible without some important people. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett have helped shape the new Star Wars story with their own spinoffs and some directors have stayed around to help with each project. While the story of Din Djarin and Grogu might have been the beginning, the story has grown past the duo.

Now, fans are gearing up to see the New Republic face Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and after the events of Ahsoka, it’s clear that Thrawn’s return will be a big turning point for Star Wars. In a few years, Dave Filoni will direct his own Mandoverse movie, which will culminate the story told across the different Disney+ stories. It’s unclear when to expect that movie, but fans are hoping that Ahsoka Season 2 will happen before Filoni sits down to finish the story because there are a lot of stories left to tell before the war with Thrawn begins.

Sadly, the next series or show set in the Mandoverse won’t have one essential star of the franchise. Shawna Trpcic, the lead costume designer for The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, has sadly passed away. While she might not be a leading actor, she is responsible for the costumes worn in the series. Mando’s iconic chrome armor, Boba Fett’s refurbished beskar, and Ahsoka Tano’s new garb are some of the more unique costumes in Star Wars. It didn’t take long for them to be instant icons in the Star Wars community, but that’s all due to the hard work that Trpcic and her team did behind the scenes.

Unfortunately, Star Wars will have to continue without the costume designer, but that didn’t stop some important cast members from sharing their thoughts online. Brendan Wayne, the main stunt double for Din Djarin, shared his thoughts online about Trpcic’s sudden passing:

“You were my friend. You looked out for me. We made sure we were “married” to see Gina. You were an award winning artist. You are a legend and helped bring ‘The Mandalorian’ , ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ and ‘Ahsoka’ back to life! You are a legend and when the legend becomes a fact, print the legend. R.I.P.”

Ming-Na Wen, the actress who stars as Fennec Shand, also took a moment to remember the costume designer:

Heartbroken. In shock. Our beloved friend and costume designer. RIP, Shawna Trpcic. You are legendary. Condolences to her family and friends. We’re all blessed to have been a part of her world.

Heartbroken. In shock. Our beloved friend and costume designer.

RIP, Shawna Trpcic. 😢💔🙏🏼 You are legendary.

Dave Filoni also shared his thoughts on Shawna Trpcic’s passing and how her love for Star Wars shined brightly in her work:

“Shawna had a deep love and appreciation for Star Wars,You can see that in every piece of work she did with us. She loved everything about being a part of these stories, including connecting with fans and being a part of that community. I feel like she has always been a part of Star Wars. Her costumes tell a story, providing the suggestion of a life experience that happened before the cameras rolled. I loved collaborating with Shawna, and I will miss her presence.”

It’s heartbreaking to think of the Mandoverse existing without Trpcic. While fans might not have realized what she did for the franchise, it will be hard to see it continue without her amazing costumes. Hopefully, The Mandalorian and the other Disney+ series will find someone who can bring the same love and care that Trpcic did while still honoring what fans have already seen.

