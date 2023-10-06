‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Eyed for Baylan Skoll in ‘Star Wars’

Ahsoka might have concluded its first season, but Baylan Skoll will return. The question is, who could they get to replace the late Ray Stevenson?

Baylan Skoll has proven to be a different flavor of Sith Lord, indeed a more complex and emotionally complicated individual than someone like Darth Maul or General Grievous. With the unfortunate passing of Ray Stevenson, bringing him back for season two is going to be a massive, but not impossible, challenge.

Stevenson was a truly gifted performer, and his talents extend beyond the galaxy far, far away, but the Star Wars might have just written themselves into a corner. Unless they can respectfully and narratively write Baylan out, Disney and Lucasfilm will have to find a replacement actor.

Star Wars and Lord of the Rings Veteran to Replace Stevenson

Replacing a performer after death is nothing new; film franchises have done it before. However, Stevenson’s performance as Baylan Skoll is an incredibly tough act to follow.

That being said, the industry is loaded with dozens of great actors who can emulate Stevenson’s presence and passion as the fallen Jedi Master. Supporters of the series have already pitched their fan casts as to who they’d most like to see in the role, ranging from as subtle as Jason Issacs and Gary Oldman to as vocal as Christoph Waltz or Tom Hardy.

However, Lucasfilm might not even have to venture outside their payroll to find a perfect candidate to pick up where Stevenson left off. Moreover, the studio has already utilized him multiple times before.

Andy Serkis might be forever known for portraying Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings series, but he’s left his mark on the Star Wars galaxy not once but twice. Known in the series as Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy and Kino Loy in Andor, there’s no reason he couldn’t come back for a third incarnation.

Serkis has proven to have an enormous character range and works exceptionally well under a tremendous amount of prosthetics and makeup. Considering those factors, along with his tenure in the series, he makes for an ideal candidate to fill the void Stevenson left behind.

And for those who would object to the series recycling an actor, remember that Star Wars has done this multiple times already. The best example would be Clancy Brown, having appeared in various series as Savage Opress and Ryder Azadi for Clone Wars and later Ahsoka and Burg from The Mandalorian.

Ray Stevenson has left a void in many fans’ hearts, and it feels a bit premature to think of replacing him. Reality, however, isn’t as kind as the fanbase. Baylan Skoll could still return, but with some major adjustments for fans and filmmakers.

Who would you recast as Baylan Skoll? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!