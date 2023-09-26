New Walt Disney World Location Now Open

A new location is now open in Walt Disney World.

When guests visit Walt Disney World, they’re faced with quite a chilling challenge: figuring out which theme park to visit. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, actually deciding which theme park to visit can prove to be very difficult, especially if it happens to be a guest’s first-time visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Each and every one of these Disney parks features iconic rides, attractions, and locations that are crucial to the overall Walt Disney World experience. Just trying to navigate the Walt Disney World Resort can prove to be quite challenging, with buses, Monorails, and Skyliners all valid ways to get around.

Disney Springs is a fantastic location to visit if you ever get tired of standing in line for rides at the four Walt Disney World theme parks. Of course, Disney Springs is still packed with guests most days, but the overwhelming atmosphere of the Disney World theme parks is not present here, allowing guests to relax and enjoy themselves. Disney Springs features excellent cuisine, iconic places to shop, and an incredible atmosphere that guests can only find at Disney.

Originally called Downtown Disney, Disney Springs opened in 1975 and has since flourished into its own tourist destination. Things are constantly changing here, with new locations seemingly opening up overnight. Guests will also find a similar shopping nd dining destination at the Disneyland Resort in California, with this location still being called Downtown Disney.

Disney Springs is completely open to the public every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. You do NOT need park admission to visit Disney Springs, nor do you need a reservation. You can visit if you’re staying both on or off Disney property, and all ages can visit.

Other places have closed, with the last year seeing multiple storefronts closing forever. However, a new location has just opened.

Among the dozens and dozens of places to visit are The LEGO Store, Harley Davidson, Vera Bradley, Lacoste, Uniqlo, Rainforest Cafe, The Boathouse, and now, a new Lululemon location. This new Lululemon storefront takes over the former UGG Store location in the Town Center area.

The UGG Store permanently closed earlier in 2023, with Lululemon originally located near Uniqlo. This original location was quite small, with the brand seeking a larger location to expand its business. Guests can visit Disney Springs by hopping on one of the hundreds of buses at the Walt Disney World Resort. Unfortunately, the Walt Disney World Skyliner and Monorail do not connect to Disney Springs.

