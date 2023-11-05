Disney Abruptly Cancels ‘Bluey’ Collaboration

Disney has unexpectedly canceled a popular collaboration inside its theme parks.

Over the last several decades, we’ve enjoyed watching The Walt Disney Company change, shift, and evolve as time moves on. From movies and television to merchandise and special events, Disney has become a large part of our everyday life, whether you like it or not. By far, Disney’s largest and most expensive projects can be found within its theme park division, which includes theme parks from all over the world. Currently, there are six different Disney resorts, with theme parks located in California, Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Japan. Each of these resorts features some unforgettable experiences, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to incredibly well-themed dark rides.

While there are certain rides and attractions that carry over to each resort, like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” and Space Mountain, these resorts are also incredibly unique.

The last few years have been especially exciting for the Disney theme parks, with brand-new rides and attractions being created at a staggering rate. In the last year alone, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has opened several new rides, such as TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

However, one of the most recent additions to the Walt Disney World Resort has been canceled unexpectedly, and it involved an incredibly popular cartoon character.

In case you’ve been living in a cave for the past few years, Bluey is an animated series for kids that features the adventures of Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their parents as they explore life in the canine-populated world of Brisbane. The series has gained an immense following from viewers of all ages due to its creative storytelling, relaxed nature, and sense of reality from the show’s characters. Led by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and brought to viewers by BBC Studios and Disney, The show explores the elements of creativity and plays the way something like Winnie the Pooh might , but with the addition of constructive messages directed at both young viewers and their parents.

Many have been wondering when Disney would announce a collaboration with this incredibly popular franchise, and unfortunately, you may have already missed it.

Bluey made its official debut at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, but not in the way you may have originally thought, Guests would not find a ride or attraction based on Bluey, but rather an interactive experience. This experience would also not be found within Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, but an actual hotel resort.

Guests could interact with Bluey as part of the Heeler Family Scavenger Hunt. Per Disney, “the Heeler family is on holiday at the Campground and is playing a game of Hide ‘N’ Seek. Bluey needs your help to find all her family members so she can be crowned the “Hide ‘N’ Seek Winner” at their first Thanksgiving Dinner!” As guests engage in this activity, fans of the show follow clues to lead them to a member of the Heeler Family, who is hiding somewhere around the campgrounds. More information can be found in the video below, posted by Duchess.Kittens.Travels on TikTok.

Unfortunately, this activity has been inexplicably canceled by Disney.

Reports came in earlier today revealing that the Bluey scavenger hunt has, in fact, been canceled by Disney. This news is rather unexpected, with no official announcement coming from Disney.

Now, guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness are no longer able to search for Bandit, Chilli, Bingo, and other Heelers. We’re super disappointed that this experience is no more, and we truly hope that Disney brings it back in some way or another very soon!

Do you enjoy watching Bluey? Where’s your favorite place to stay at the Walt Disney World Resort?