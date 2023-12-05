“See You on NYE!” ‘Bluey’ Teases New Development

Bluey is an animated sensation that has amassed an enormous fan following, and its season finale is on the horizon. However, Australia’s ABC just dropped a massive teaser that has fans all a flutter.
The adventures of Ludo’s little blue heeler have taken the world by the heartstrings, but things are getting ready to change for Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their canine crew. Fans of all ages can expect something special to ring in the new year, along with an upcoming hiatus following an extensive season finale.
Bluey has become a modern animated classic. Through Disney+, Bluey has entertained and delighted an enormous international audience outside the show’s native Brisbane. After three (almost four) seasons of biscuits, blue heelers, and games of Keepy Uppy, the creators have promised a few surprises to tide them over.
A Bluey Finale and a Happy Blue Year
Fans broke the internet when it was previously announced that Bluey creator Joe Brumm and the rest of his creative team would be taking an extended hiatus after season four. Additionally, fans were also promised a nearly half-hour-long finale before the creators and artists take their leave, but a recent post on ABC’s social media hinted at something new for Bluey fans before the year is up.
The Australian Broadcast Corporation shared this announcement regarding the New Year’s celebration.
“The festivities will kick off on ABC TV and ABC iview at 8:30 p.m., with a Welcome to Country followed by an exclusive preview of Muster Dogs Series 2, a behind-the-curtain look at what goes into making the best fireworks show in the world, and a special surprise from the Heeler Family!”
At face value, the announcement seems somewhat routine. Famous cartoon characters making appearances outside their everyday animated worlds isn’t uncommon (we’re looking at you, Mickey Mouse), but a recent reveal on Instagram might be telling more than intended.
