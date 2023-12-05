“See You on NYE!” ‘Bluey’ Teases New Development

Bluey is an animated sensation that has amassed an enormous fan following, and its season finale is on the horizon. However, Australia’s ABC just dropped a massive teaser that has fans all a flutter.

The adventures of Ludo’s little blue heeler have taken the world by the heartstrings, but things are getting ready to change for Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their canine crew. Fans of all ages can expect something special to ring in the new year, along with an upcoming hiatus following an extensive season finale.

Bluey has become a modern animated classic. Through Disney+, Bluey has entertained and delighted an enormous international audience outside the show’s native Brisbane. After three (almost four) seasons of biscuits, blue heelers, and games of Keepy Uppy, the creators have promised a few surprises to tide them over.

A Bluey Finale and a Happy Blue Year

Fans broke the internet when it was previously announced that Bluey creator Joe Brumm and the rest of his creative team would be taking an extended hiatus after season four. Additionally, fans were also promised a nearly half-hour-long finale before the creators and artists take their leave, but a recent post on ABC’s social media hinted at something new for Bluey fans before the year is up.

The Australian Broadcast Corporation shared this announcement regarding the New Year’s celebration.

“The festivities will kick off on ABC TV and ABC iview at 8:30 p.m., with a Welcome to Country followed by an exclusive preview of Muster Dogs Series 2, a behind-the-curtain look at what goes into making the best fireworks show in the world, and a special surprise from the Heeler Family!” At face value, the announcement seems somewhat routine. Famous cartoon characters making appearances outside their everyday animated worlds isn’t uncommon (we’re looking at you, Mickey Mouse), but a recent reveal on Instagram might be telling more than intended. ABC’s Instagram posted this…either a new episode or another teaser is on the horizon

byu/AnythingAlfred613 inbluey

Shared on r/Bluey, the announcement invites viewers to celebrate the new year on ABC’s live stream on New Year’s Eve. However, the artwork above might allude to something different than just a holiday wish from the Heelers.

While viewers have roughly a month to speculate the meaning behind this announcement, it’s safe to say that something new and blue will be streaming by the end of December. The beloved animated series already has a handful of holiday specials under its belt, and fans naturally expect a new episode.

Two details in the post suggest that it is more than a brief TV spot, the location of the Heelers looking over presumably the Brisbane or Sydney skyline and the presence of Bob Bilby on the end. Viewers know that Bob was essentially a one-off character meant to be passed between generations of pups, so something must be happening if he’s being utilized again.

Like the rest of the show’s massive fanbase , we might speculate and hope for the best. Even so, the evidence pointing towards a new Bluey special presumably before the upcoming finale is undoubtedly there.

Do you think something big is being planned for Bluey and her friends? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!