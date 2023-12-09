‘Bluey’ Gets Disney Park Treatment

The world has been absolutely enamored with Australia’s beloved blue heeler, and her introduction to a more international audience is done in no short amount of thanks to the Walt Disney Company by bringing Bluey to Disney+. Now, Bluey and her friends are leaving the screen for something much, much bigger.

Since reaching an extensive audience on Disney+, many American and international fans outside of her native Brisbane are wondering why Bluey hasn’t made it into the Disney Parks yet. If she can be a balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, why not as a character at Disneyland or Walt Disney World?

Disney has the broadcasting rights to Bluey but not the actual ownership. That means that although she can dominate Disney+ and Disney Junior, Bluey will be making no Disney Park appearances without Ludo Studio’s 100 percent approval. That doesn’t mean she isn’t getting her own theme park experience.

Welcome to the World of Bluey

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are a cast of colorful characters that have dance partied their way into the hearts of millions. The canine world of Brisbane presented in the show is warm and inviting, so why wouldn’t fans of all ages want to visit Bluey’s world?

Disney Imagineering wrote the book on immersive theme park experiences, and it looks like Ludo is doing the same with their exciting project. Bluey’s official site bills Bluey’s World as

“Bluey’s World is a world exclusive immersive experience coming to Brisbane Australia in August 2024! Visitors will be transported to the beloved Heeler home through stunning (for real) life-size sets, interactive technology, play and a mesmerizing soundscape. This one-of-a-kind experience will wow fans from all over the world.”

The site also describes the experience as an event where fans can

Embark on a special journey with Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli. Immerse yourself in a day in the life of the Heeler family through Bluey's World – a life-sized immersive experience featuring your beloved characters, iconic episode locations, fun interactive games, and delightful surprises.

Although not much is known apart from what Ludo has revealed, both kids and parents can expect an experience that brings them into the world of their favorite episodes. Walt Disney Animation has offered a similar experience, but it sounds as if the little blue dog is looking to spar with the world’s most famous mouse.

ITM reached out to Ludo for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publishing.

Do you think Ludo is coming after Disney with some high-tech competition?