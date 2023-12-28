‘Bluey’ Has Secretly Made Us Smarter and Healthier

Bluey is an absolute sensation with a massive audience, but it might have more benefits than most viewers know.

It would be a grand and glorious understatement to say that Bluey has left a mark on our modern pop culture, as it’s currently one of this year’s most streamed TV shows. Thanks to Disney+, Ludo Studio, and BBC Studios, Bluey, Bingo, and all their friends have played and danced their way onto our screens and into our hearts.

The show is absolutely intoxicating, and fans of all ages have found comfort in the adventures of the cartoon dog from Brisbane. However, the show might have more than emotional benefits for the millions who find themselves sucked in.

Keeping it Classical with Bluey

The show has a litany of identifiable elements that separate it from other kids’ shows on Disney Junior or other alternative networks. From its color palate to its positive messages, there’s truly a lot to love about Bluey, but there might be something going on with the show’s soundtrack from composer Joff Bush.

An article from Fatherly revealed how the show’s incorporation of classical music provides major educational benefits for its young audience, following the tradition set forth by Disney’s Fantasia (1940) and the legion of Looney Tunes cartoons that rely on similar elements. However, Bluey utilizes more than traditional orchestrations.

The article shares,

“Bluey’s usage of this timeless music is one of the most effective implementations of the genre since cartoons first started playing with this idea. Not every episode calls for a rocking EDM soundtrack like “Dance Mode” because there are plenty of jams from a few hundred years ago that everyone loves hearing, whether they recognize it or not. Just like discovering a Long Dog in the background, a viewer’s appreciation for classical music starts with a single note, and grows over every season.”

Fatherly also shares an in-depth discussion with Bluey’s production team on the soundtrack’s role in the show. Any Bluey fan worth their salt knows that it’s more about setting the mood, and many episodes’ use of classical music has resulted in an astoundingly emotional reaction (we’re looking at you, “Sleepytime”).

Furthermore, introducing such legendary pieces of music like Pachebel’s “Canon in D” and Holst’s “Jupiter” with the show’s choice of instrumentation could have the same effect on adults getting into the genre the same way it does its younger audience. It certainly made this writer dive into Holst and Tchaikovsky.

It should also be noted that kids aren’t the only ones who benefit from classical music, as many mental and physical health benefits are associated with the genre. With or without the Heelers, classical music can be very beneficial for listeners of all ages.

Just as the previous article shared the educational and mental benefits kids get from classical, The National Library of Medicine states the emotional, physical, and psychological benefits of it as well. In short, Bluey and her composers might be responsible for keeping us all happier, healthier, and possibly smarter.

Has Bluey helped boost your brain power? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!