‘Bluey’ Breaks Streaming Record, Reports Say

Do you watch Bluey? Reports suggest that you’re probably one of the show’s primary viewers.

Bluey is one of the most popular animated series of the past decade, but a recent report shared that Ludo’s little blue heeler is passing some of the best American TV has to offer. Can it knock award-winning TV shows and series out of the water?

Brought to American audiences by Ludo, BBC Studios, and Disney+, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli have delighted fans around the world. Kids, parents, and surprisingly vocal adult audiences absolutely adore the show, finding comfort in its characters, color palate, and emotional storytelling. Because of those exact reasons, Bluey is breaking this year’s streaming record.

Bluey Beats Out Suits, S.W.A.T., and More!

To say that Bluey has taken the world by storm would be a grand and glorious understatement. Few children’s shows have amassed such an incredibly vast audience, and it’s become clear just how much competition the delightful series has posed to even most adult programs.

In a report from Forbes, Bluey is slated to be the most streamed TV show this year. The report shares,

“The animated children’s show “Bluey” was the most-streamed show across any streaming platform in November with 3.8 billion viewing minutes across the month, new Nielsen data shows, unseating the reign of legal drama “Suits” that racked up tens of billions of viewing minutes to claim the title over the four months prior.”

Forbes also shared,

“‘Bluey,’ which streams on Disney+, was the most-streamed show in November followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” on Netflix with 3.7 billion minutes, “Suits” on both Netflix and Peacock, with 3.3 billion minutes across both platforms, and “Friends” on Max, which was watched for 3 billion minutes.

This should hardly surprise most avid watchers, but even the entry-level observers are at least somewhat familiar with the little blue dog from Brisbane. According to FlixPatrol, the show has been consistently streamed across multiple countries, reaching the number-one spot in many.

With over 150 episodes and a tremendous fan following, Bluey has done more than enough to earn her crown. It might also be fair to state that those numbers are likely to drastically increase with the upcoming new season. If the trend keeps with its current trajectory, she won’t be leaving our sight any time soon.

Are you one of the billions of bonafide Bluey buffs? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!