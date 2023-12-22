The Official Bluey Xbox is “****ing Beautiful!”, Says Report

Gamers will be playing a lot more than Keepy Uppy on Xbox, as Bluey and Bingo have a special treat for players everywhere.

Everyone’s favorite cartoon dog has been living pretty high on the hog in recent reports. Along with returning to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a balloon, getting new episodes on Disney+, and a massive season finale in 2024, that’s not the only thing fans can expect from Australia’s favorite export.

The show has spawned a massive fan following, a stage production in the form of Bluey’s Big Play, and even a decently popular video game adaptation. Of course, what good is having a Bluey video game if you don’t have a system to play it on? Xbox and IGN have the answer.

Bluey Becomes an Xbox, It’s Honestly Pretty Sweet

IGN dropped this footage today of the Bluey Xbox with a custom controller featuring Bluey and her sister Bingo. Unfortunately, this writer shares in the sentiment that there still needs to be more material featuring Bandit and Chilli as well.

Since arriving on American shores thanks to the magic of Disney+, Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their canine companions have taken the world by the heart strings. As one of the most streamed shows on the air, it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t know her name. It was only a matter of time before she made the jump to video games.

As unusual as this gaming treasure might be, there was only one way to find it. In November, Microsoft launched a sweepstakes to promote Bluey:The Video Game which ran from November 17th to December 13th, 2023. Naturally, this makes it quite the acquisition for Bluey collectors, and will definitely be a coveted prize for any fan of the little blue heeler.

While certainly not the strangest piece of merchandise to feature Joe Brumm’s beloved Bluey, it’s certainly one of the most desired. Now if only PlayStation and Nintendo would get on the ball and offer fans the same opportunity.

Did you win the Bluey Xbox?