‘Bluey’ Smashes Nielsen Record, Fourth Season Predicted

It’s no secret that Bluey has amassed a global fan following, but the beloved blue heeler from Brisbane has dominated more than just a few TV screens. In the newest Nielsen charts, the popular Ludo series on Disney+ raked in record numbers with the addition of season three.

The official statement on Bluey from Deadline reads as follows,

“According to Nielsen, seven titles passed the billion-minute threshold from January 15 to 21, which is a first for the weekly Top 10 reports.” “It probably won’t shock anyone that Bluey was at the top of the list, considering there were 10 new episodes added to Disney+ during this interval. The series posted 1.5B minutes viewed, which is even more than last time new episodes were added.” “Nielsen says more than half that viewing was for the 10 new episodes alone. A fairly impressive feat that continues to prove the power of kids content. The 2-11 demo was also responsible for more than 50% of overall Bluey viewing this week.” Related: Star-Studded Cast Leads New ‘Bluey’ Series

This isn’t the first time Bluey has passed the billion mark regarding viewership, as it recently surpassed Suits and Grey’s Anatomy in a previous Forbes report. However, it might also be a good omen and accurate indicator of the show’s future.

Bluey Goes Fourth After Record Ratings

Disney+ recently brought us season 3 of the popular show, and it naturally made a splash on screens everywhere. However, this is the last bit of Bluey fans will see before the massive finale airs this year.

Even though the studio is slated to go on an extended hiatus to rest and recuperate, its tremendous amount of critical success might be enough to urge Bluey creator Joe Brumm and his team of talented animators to come back for yet another season. The good news is that the creators have already announced their interest on social media.

Some of you have spotted some online speculation on the future of #Bluey. We absolutely love the show and there are no plans to end it. The community of fans around the world continue to blow us away and if we ever had an update on Bluey’s future you’d hear it from us first. pic.twitter.com/PmdLjpmjvj — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) May 4, 2022

In short, the very vocal fanbase is what’s currently keeping the show in production. While the scheduled hiatus will still happen after the season finale, Bluey, Bingo, and all their friends will be back for more family fun, games of Keepy-Uppy, and more emotionally charged adventures that will undoubtedly rock our worlds and break our hearts at the same time.

If Bluey continues the pattern shown with the recent Nielsen ratings, it would be ludicrous to expect the studio to suddenly pull the plug. The show isn’t going away anytime soon, but it might take a much-needed commercial break.

Are you one of the billions of binging Bluey buffs?