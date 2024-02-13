Star-Studded Cast Leads New ‘Bluey’ Series

Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their canine crew might have just finished their third season, but the fun is far from over. A recent development, demonstrated in the video below, has a new set of friends getting in on the imaginative adventures of our favorite cartoon dog.

It’s safe to say that there are very few viewers who aren’t at least somewhat familiar with Bluey, and the beloved blue heeler has even captured the attention of several stars like Ryan Gosling and Natalie Portman. Now, Bluey is mingling with even more celebrities as a part of the new miniseries, Bluey Book Reads.

While the short-form series is simply readings of popular Bluey episodes in children’s book form, Ludo Studio has invited several actors, comedians, and celebrities to help bring these stories to life. Kylie and Dannii Minogue lead and read episode one, but they aren’t working alone.

Bluey Makes Some New Friends in Bluey Book Reads

The series has had a decent share of celebrity cameos, such as Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda as Major Tom, but this mini-series rolls out the red carpet to welcome a slew of talent to Bluey’s backyard. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bluey, Bandit, Bingo, and Chilli are joined by several stars of stage and screen.

The report reads,

“The digital original features 10 five-minute-long episodes, kicking off with Mini Bluey read by Australian pop stars and sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue. Other episodes will feature the likes of English actress and producer Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster), French actress and comedian Camille Cottin (Call My Agent, House of Gucci), Australian TV personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin, and U.S. singer and dancer Jordan Fisher (Hamilton). Related: ‘Bluey’ Gets Disney Park Treatment

The report also shares that the 10-episode series will also feature appearances from olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Delaney, Jenna Fischer of Mean Girls (2024) fame, and American actress Eva Mendez. In short, both Ludo and BBC Studios are truly givng Bluey some much-appreciated star power.

Celebrity association with the show isn’t anything new, but the mix of international talent wanting to climb on board the Bluey bandwagon is truly a testament to how much influence the show has had during its three season run. As the fandom knows all too well, the show has reached far beyond its intended young audience.

Very rarely does a show like this have such a profoundly adult following, and getting the previously-mentioned actors, comedians, and celebrities involved only further proves the fact that Joe Brumm and his animation team truly know who’s really watching Bluey. While fans might still have to wait a bit longer until the show’s predicted and hoped-for fourth season, both parents and kids can still get their fix with this digital series.

