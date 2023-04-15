Natalie Portman and More In Disney+ Cult

Anyone who owns a TV, laptop, or other device capable of streaming has their favorite show or series. For many Disney+ subscribers, this might include The Mandalorian, The Owl House, and The Simpsons. However, there’s one show that has subtly taken the world by storm and even dethroned some Disney classics.

Brought to the U.S. by Disney+, Ludo Studios’ Bluey has quickly become one of the most-watched shows on the platform, and has amassed a surprisingly large quantity of adult fans. While the show about a family of animated dogs living in Brisbane might have a target audience of young children, it’s the parents who are truly learning from it.

The Cult of Bluey

Bluey’s surprisingly adult fanbase is arguably more vocal than the kids it’s meant for. However, it’s becoming increasingly relevant just what kind of effect the show has on its grownup audience. Many fans are even claiming that the show has outright changed their lives.

A recent Reddit post had fans sharing how much Bluey has affected them. Viewers with and without children found themselves absolutely engrossed in the show to the point that it bleeds over into their own lives and social circles.

Some, like u/Martineau1674, have a simple and practical application. The user writes,

“It hasn’t really affected my life other than having more options for music as this show has some good background music and it has boosted my self esteem as people in my school don’t care that I like this show as I hold the entire family in may hands in the halls.”

Then there are those who are truly learning alongside the kids watching, such as u/thatnewgirl-stella who adds,

“I find myself making more of an effort to be lighthearted with my kids, and play more! Pretend play can get boring after a while for adults, but I channel my inner bandit and chilli, and can play along with more commitment for longer…”

Or u/GeorgeLloyd_1984, who finds the show really hits close to home when they write,

It has made me more aware of my own family dynamics, how I behave with parents and with my brother alike. The show has also given me a renovated appreciation and respect for children.

While that all sounds like typical fan responses, it’s gotten far bigger than that as the show has increased in popularity. While parents are definitely benefiting from Bluey’s lessons and message, the fandom has spread even farther than most realize.

A report from The Guardian states just how much of an influence the show has had on prolific watchers.

“The New York Times named Sleepytime one of the best TV episodes of that year. America’s most fanciable parents, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, announced they were devotees. Prime ministers and pro-wrestlers admitted they often had it on at home. Billy Joel threw a Bluey-themed party for his daughter. When episodes from the third season began to be broadcast in Australia ahead of the rest of the world late last year, it was no surprise to see Natalie Portman among the guest stars recording cameos. Portman had already been outed as a secret Blueyist, spotted reading to her kids from a spin-off storybook.” Related: Disney Animation Might Not Rebound After Having Two Big Flops in 2022

It’s a very rare occasion when an a piece of animated media reaches something of Bluey’s proportions. A similar comparison might be Winnie the Pooh in terms of popularity, and Ludo Studios’ little dog that could is well on her way to achieving that level of fame. As new seasons are being prepped for Disney+, Bluey continues to gather more and more followers in her cutesy cult.

Are you a part of the Bluey cult? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!