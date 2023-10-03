‘Mean Girls’ Streams on Surprising Social Media App To Celebrate Upcoming Reboot

It is October 3, the official “Mean Girls Day.” The date holds a special significance for those who are fans of the hit film, and Paramount is celebrating the day by streaming the film on a surprising social media app.

Mean Girls was first released in 2004, written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters. The film became an instant cult classic, becoming a culturally significant film that grossed over $130 million worldwide. The film would lead to arguably one of the biggest memes in internet history.

During the film, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks Lindsey Lohan’s Cady Heron about the date. The infamous line “On October 3, he asked what day it was” has become just as important as the movie, with the date becoming an annual reminder of the hit film. Every October 3, social media is slammed with reminders of this line.

Since its release, Fey has gone on to write a book that was turned into a Broadway play with lyrics by Nell Benjamin and music by Jeff Richmond. The Broadway play landed a staggering 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Mean Girls Broadway play made its official debut in April 2018 but was forced to end its run because of the pandemic. The Broadway play ended on March 11, 2020. That same stage play is now being turned into a theatrical release, aiming for a January 2024 release. Paramount has now released the original movie on a surprising social media app to celebrate this reboot.

Paramount Premieres ‘Mean Girls’ On TikTok

Get in, loser. We’re watching the full #MeanGirlsMovie. Part 1 #meangirls day #October3rd

Paramount has turned the @meangirls Tiktok into an overnight sensation, as the official page has ballooned from 700 followers to over 33,000. It could be because the movie studio is streaming the entire movie on the app for everyone to watch for free. It is broken up into 23 parts, with the first shown above.

Paramount has also turned its logo pink in celebration of Mean Girls Day. As stated, the movie studio is also producing the full-length Broadway play feature, set for a theatrical release. The original plan was to release the musical on Paramount+, but that has since changed.

Tina Fey has written the musical, and she is producing the musical with SNL creator Lorne Michaels. Joining the reboot is Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis Sarkisian, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubba, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and more.

The original film has become a cultural staple, and the accompanying Broadway musical added another take on this hilarious story.

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron as she enters a new school. Cady was homeschooled and spent 12 years in Africa with her parents. She encounters a rough first day at school and befriends outcasts Janis and Damien. They warn her of the cliques in the school and that of the Plastics. The Plastics are comprised of Gretchen, Karen, and Regina.

The Plastics hatch a plan to ruin Cady’s attempts at landing Aaron Samuels, and chaos breaks out when a gossip book is released schoolwide.

For those who have never seen the film, October 3 might be the best day to do so. Also, if you cannot stream it on the Paramount+ app, fans can head to TikTok to watch the entire thing.

The Broadway play musical will arrive in theaters on January 12, 2024. You go, Glen Coco!

