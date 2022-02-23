Lindsay Lohan Shocks Internet After Revealing Correct Pronunciation of Her Name

Well, after almost 25 years in the spotlight, fans are in shock that they have been mispronouncing actress Lindsay Lohan’s name.

In a viral TikTok, Lohan’s first upload as it happens, the former Disney star revealed the correct way to say her name, and the Internet cannot stop apologizing.

Lindsay Lohan rose to prominence in the Walt Disney Company’s remake of The Parent Trap (1998) where she played 11-year-old twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James, daughters of Dennis Quaid’s and Natasha Richardson’s characters. For her role in the Disney movie, Lohan earned critical acclaim and launched her rising star status as a Hollywood actress.

Later, in the early 2000s, Lohan starred alongside the prolific Jamie Lee Curtis in Freaky Friday (2003) and at the same time signed a five-album deal with the Estefan’s recording company. It is clear that Lohan was incredibly sought after during her burgeoning career as a year after Freaky Friday, she would go on to star in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), again for Walt Disney Pictures.

So, with prominent Disney movies under her belt as well as her starring role as Cady Heron in the now-cult classic Mean Girls (2004) — where she performed opposite Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), and Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) –, Lohan was the name on everyone’s lips.

Except…we were saying it wrong.

In her first video posted to TikTok, Lohan announces she has joined the social media platform, but that wasn’t the most shocking event. No, it was her name.

I’m on Tiktok Now!

In the short video, Lohan says: “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now, I’m on TikTok.” What is most striking here is that Lohan does not pronounce her name as it has been commonly said (Low-Han), the actress pronounces it completely differently (Low-En). It’s a small detail, but, as we know, the Internet recognizes these things and fans went wild with comments pouring in.

Kate said:

“Wait. Lindsey [sic] “LOWEN”?!?IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?”

Holly echoed the sentiment:

“I’m sorry I said your name wrong my entire life”

Jess asked the question everyone was thinking:

“You look amazing!! also why didn’t you correct our mispronunciation of your last name for the last 20 years”

Thom said:

“IM SORRY LINSDAY [sic] WHO”

However, some comments revealed they had known Lohan’s name all along. Kainoa F. said:

“I’m the only person who said her name like this the whole time. but i think it’s cuz i go to school with someone who has the last name.”

Lohan is making her acting comeback in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas (2022) — a romantic comedy where the actress’s character suffers amnesia following a ski accident and wakes up in the care of a lodge owner. It is set to air on the streamer sometime later this year after beginning filming in November, 2021.

