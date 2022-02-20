Hilary Duff Hilariously Throws Shade at Tweens Who Mistook Her For Lindsay Lohan

hilary duff in pink dress how i met your father birthday episode

Credit: Hulu

Recently, a middle school teacher went viral for quizzing her 11- and 12-year-old students on various 1990s and early-2000s celebrities. A pizza party was on the line for the tweens, who did not fare particularly well at the task.

lizzie mcguire
Credit: Disney

The kids specifically mistook former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff (Lizzie Maguire) for The Parent Trap (1998) and Freaky Friday (2003) actress Lindsay Lohan.

@sarahulean

At least they tried, right? #middleschool #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #funny #fyp #disney #hannahmontana

♬ original sound – Coach Flores

The viral TikTok video [above] has now been viewed over 1.3 million times, and it seems that one of those viewers was Duff herself. The How I Met Your Father star recently responded to the video, hilariously throwing shade and the tweens who didn’t know her name.

hilary duff instagram stories screenshot
Credit: Screenshot via Hilary Duff Instagram

Duff took to her Instagram Stories to post her sassy response, writing:

Although it’s Hilary Duff b****es AKA “Lizzie” Live It Learn It…Floral pants are back

The mom of three continued:

Man am I happy to not have to be “good” for the kids anymore

hilary duff
Credit: ABC

Duff is currently starring in How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, on Hulu. The show — which has yet to feature cameos by original cast members like Neil Patrick Harris (Barney) and Cobie Smulders (Robin) — is officially described as:

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa, Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Stony Blyden in a scene from 'How I Met Your Father'.
Credit: Hulu

The sitcom stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Josh Peck, and Tien Tran.

What do you think of Duff’s response to kids not knowing her as a “noughties” icon?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

