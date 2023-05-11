Lindsay Lohan Officially Returns to Disney in ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

It has been quite a journey for Lindsay Lohan, who was once the darling of the Disney films. The young actress began her ascent in Disney, starting with her breakout role in 1998’s The Parent Trap. This would lead to roles in Herbie Fully Loaded, Get a Clue, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and the beloved Freaky Friday. The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that Lohan will return to the world of Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. The mother/daughter combo will return once again to potentially swap bodies or see it happen to their kids and grandkids in the new film.

So far, nothing has been released about the potential cast for the film, but Elyse Hollander is penning the script. The original film starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson. We would imagine, as in most cases, that some of the original actors would return alongside Lohan and Curtis.

Though Lindsay Lohan was once in a Disney movie practically every two years, her torrid personal life caught up to her fast. She was once at the top of the world in the 2000s, leading to her incredibly popular role in Mean Girls. However, her struggles with addiction would come to a head, leading her down a path that nearly ruined her career. Lohan would eventually seek help and appear in a docuseries called Lindsay, which detailed her battle with addiction and her recovery.

Slowly but surely, Lohan found her way back to the limelight. Though she had experienced many setbacks in her career, she seems to have found a much better foothold in Hollywood. In May of 2021, Netflix announced that Lohan would be starring in the rom-com Falling for Christmas. The film was released in November 2022, marking her first leading role in a decade. Netflix also confirmed their future partnership with Lohan with two films. The first is Irish Wish, due out in 2024, and an additional unnamed rom-com.

Lohan’s career turnaround has also included her first child, which she announced back in March 2023. Jamie Lee Curtis sweetly congratulated her “work daughter” on her child-to-be.

With Lindsay Lohan returning to Disney, it marks a big turning point in her career. Jamie Lee Curtis is also a legend in the film industry, having finally secured an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Curtis has been killing the game with the Halloween reboot series, along with her many other beloved roles. Joining back up with Lohan will surely boost the child star back to superstar status.

