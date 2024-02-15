Content Warning Label Called for ‘Bluey’ Episodes

Unlike many kids’ shows on the air today, Bluey has an emotional maturity that has gotten the attention of a huge adult following. That said, some of the show’s subtle and not-so-subtle subject matter can be a lot for viewers of any age to handle.

Inside the Magic recently discussed how some of the show’s more profound episodes tackle some serious subjects that even the grownups in the room have trouble dealing with. While those might deal with some emotionally charged subjects, some episodes also force both kids and parents to come to terms with some very real and often very hard feelings.

This week, Vulture discussed how the show is structured to elicit an emotional response from adults through “The Bluey Method of Reducing Grown-Ups to Tears” and which episodes are most likely to do that in spades. However, would a legitimate warning actually be warranted for these episodes?

Does Bluey Need Parental Guidance?

The full article by Kathryn VanArendonk, seen here, dives into which episodes are structurally and thematically built to elicit a heavily emotional response, what subject matter they dive into, and how the show’s cute and colorful nature disarms the viewer before “twisting the knife” with a heartbreaking reveal, such as the brief friendship between Bluey and Jean-Luc in “Camping.”

Bluey is a sweet show with an emotional maturity like no other, and it’s mature enough to introduce its young audience to real-world situations they will indeed have to face as adults. That said, it also allows parents to sit down and talk about what the characters (and possibly the kids watching) might be going through.

To take a phrase from Bluey herself, sometimes we don’t want a valuable life lesson, we just want an ice cream. However, this writer asks, “Why can’t we have both?” While the show is undoubtedly appropriate for all ages (and we do mean all ages), there are some episodes families might want to watch together.

“Copycat”

Getting the more obvious mention out of the way, “Copycat” is a perfect example of the show disarming the viewers before diving into the heavier stuff. An episode opening with Bluey mimicking Bandit more than likely gave several viewers whiplash as the playful game suddenly took a dark turn by introducing the subject of death when the pair stumbled upon an injured bird.

Easily one of the most complex subjects for any child to deal with, Bluey handles it in a soft but truthful way that both kids can understand and that parents can have an easier time explaining after the credits roll. While the show isn’t the first to tackle the subject in a tasteful and understandable way, it’s one of the few that help both parents and children handle it together.

“Onesies”

“Onesies” is an episode discussed on Inside the Magic before, but it bears repeating. This is one of those episodes that shifts focus to an adult issue, this case being the struggles of infertility seen through the eyes of Aunt Brandy. However, the reason both parents and children might want to watch this together is much more than what it says on the box.

Yes, it’s made evident that Brandy has some sort of trauma associated with watching her sister’s family grow, but it spreads into much more than that as the episode progresses. The episode also deals with how the emotional pain of one can also affect one’s relationships with the rest of the family, and Bluey does that in such a sweet way. It’s bound to hold a mirror up to many families struggling with either issue.

“Army”

Easily this writer’s favorite episode of the entire series, “Army” is where viewers are introduced to the dynamic duo of Jack and Rusty and how living with a neurodivergent condition affects the individual and those around them. It’s more about giving a face to a condition like ADD/ADHD like Jack, but about what kids with such conditions can feel.

Speaking as someone with ADD himself, Jack echoes an internal monologue I (and likely dozens of kids watching the show) heard a lot growing up. “There’s something wrong with me” is something many neurodivergent individuals have heard either from themselves or those around them and the episode should definitely encourage a conversation amongst families watching.

“Space”

Sometimes, the best Bluey episodes are those where Bluey herself takes a supporting role. In this episode, Mackenzie, Rusty, and Jack are playing space explorers on a mission to explore a black hole. It’s all fun and make-believe until Mackenzie has an internal crisis dealing with his fear of abandonment.

The episode isn’t so much about the game or the friendship between the three pups as it teaches parents and children how to deal with bigger feelings. Emotional health is a value that the show pushes constantly, but “Space” plays something of a facilitator role in communicating with friends, self, and a trusted adult (represented by their teacher).